Work-from-home impact? Two in five professionals facing stress, anxiety shows LinkedIn report

With remote working becoming the new normal, two in five professionals in India are facing stress and anxiety. A survey by professional networking site LinkedIn has shown that 39 percent professionals are experiencing increased stress or anxiety due to COVID-19.

The lines between professional and personal lives are getting blurred with only one in five professionals getting time off for well-being.

According to the survey, the economic repercussions of the ongoing pandemic have made Indian professionals vulnerable to job uncertainty, financial instability, and bleak company outlook, while continuing to work remotely in social isolation.

This special ‘mental health’ edition of the fortnightly LinkedIn Workforce Confidence Index highlights the need for stronger employer support in these times of distress, and complements the vision of World Mental Health Day 2020, which aims to improve and democratize access to mental health services.

Three in five professionals have felt lonely

The LinkedIn survey showed that 51 percent of the Indian workforce is working remotely due to COVID-19, and continues to question the effectiveness of remote work as professionals experience increased stress and anxiety.

Findings also show that while 60 percent of Indian professionals felt lonely at some point while working remotely, 37 percent still feel lonely doing it now.

More than one in three Indian professionals also believe that working remotely is slowing down their career progression (41 percent). Another impact felt by professionals is that this is harming their work-life balance (36 percent).

Only 1 in 4 Indian professionals offered flexible work hours and well-being support

LinkedIn data showed that only 1 in 4 (23 percent) Indian professionals were being offered emotional well-being initiatives and flexible work hours.

Findings also show that only 1 in 5 (21 percent) professionals were getting more time off through paid or unpaid leaves, while 42 percent think their companies will not continue to do so after the pandemic.

Financial concerns are also high with the survey showing that 40 percent of Indian professionals experiencing financial instability. This leads to high levels of financial stress and uncertainty prevalent amongst India’s workforce.

One in three working mothers are working longer hours to provide childcare

The pandemic has taken a toll on working parents. LinkedIn data showed that the impact has been harder on working mothers, with one in three working mothers in India providing childcare full time (28 percent), and working outside their business hours to provide childcare (33 percent).

Data further suggests that working mothers are more likely to cope with distractions from childcare, as 36 percent say they are unable to focus on work with children at home, compared to 25 percent of working fathers.

Risk of exposure, inadequate workplace safety measures worry Indian professionals

As India begins to return to work, 50 percent of professionals still express concerns about the risk of exposure to those who don’t take safety precautions seriously. Professionals are also worried about workplace sanitation (36 percent), exposure to large groups of people in meetings or in public (34 percent), and uncertain workplace safety guidelines (34 percent), which further compounds their distress towards an uncertain future of work.

Ashutosh Gupta, India Country Manager, Linkedin said, “The ongoing stress around the 3 Rs — Remote work, Return to work, and Risk of exposure — are adversely impacting the mental health of Indian professionals."

He added that companies in India are beginning to bolster their mental health programmes to support their employees in such times.

At LinkedIn, Gupta said that the platform has enhanced its people initiatives to include increased professional counselling sessions and other well-being programmes.

To help professionals adapt to the new normal, LinkedIn has also made a few LinkedIn Learning courses available for free.