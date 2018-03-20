App
Mar 20, 2018 06:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Work closely with bigger players: Sarbananda Sonowal to small tea growers

"The Small Tea Growers (STGs) must work cohesively with the big players of the industry for the overall sustained growth of the sector in the state," the chief minister said while launching direct benefit transfer of financial incentives for STGs in new areas under plantation.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal today urged the small tea growers in the state to work closely with the bigger ones so that a sustained growth for the tea industry can be achieved.

The incentive, to the tune of Rs 5,000 per bigha, would benefit 1,188 STGs of the state.

"The STGs have emerged as a formidable force in the state and significantly contributed to the growth of state economy but in recent times, the industry is facing serious challenges and the big and small tea growers must work unitedly to resolve it," Sonowal said.

He urged the STGs to go for organic plantation as it will boost the environment and make the economy sustainable, he said.

Sonowal also called for a proactive role by Assam Agricultural University to work as a driving force for value addition to the tea industry of the state.

The state government has already sanctioned Rs 17 crore for setting up a training and research centre at Toklai Tea Research Centre to empower the small tea growers.

tags #Economy #India #Sarbananda Sonowal #tea

