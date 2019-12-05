App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Dec 05, 2019 01:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Won't hesitate to prevent collapse of any large NBFC, says RBI's Shaktikanta Das

"Liquidity requirements of NBFCs for the next three months is being monitored," Das added.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Shaktikanta Das
Shaktikanta Das

Governor Shaktikanta Das asserted that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) ‘won't hesitate’ to prevent the collapse of any large non-banking finance company (NBFC).

Das was addressing media after the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on December 5.

"The top 50 NBFCs in India are being regularly monitored. We are making a deep-dive into the books of NBFCs wherever required and know where the vulnerabilities lie," he stated.

Close

Das said the liquidity requirements of NBFCs for the next three months are being monitored and assured that RBI “will not hesitate to act."

related news

On credit flow to NBFCs, the Governor said the same is slowly reviving and funds are being accessed at a pre-IL&FS rate by better-performing companies. He added that the October policy also had measures to ensure credit flow from banks to NBFCs.

Das refused to comment on the Troubled Asset Relief Program-like (TARP) programme for NBFCs.

TARP was created and run by the US Treasury following the 2008 financial crisis, consisted of efforts to stabilize the financial system by having the government buy mortgage-backed securities and bank stocks.

To catch all the action from the Monetary Policy Meet, click here

Contrary to popular expectations, the MPC on December 5 maintained the benchmark repo rate at 5.15 percent, and kept its stance 'accommodative'.

Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.
First Published on Dec 5, 2019 01:43 pm

tags #monetary policy #MPC #Rate cut #RBI #repo rate

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.