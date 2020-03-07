Women's Day Special | Poor sanitation on roads to gender biases: Here's how this insurance CEO battled the odds

What if you were regularly told that it wouldn’t be possible to have a one-on-one sales meeting with you because you are a woman? You would probably go and complain to your reporting manager or switch to a different role. But, there was a lady who took it all in her stride, worked much harder and now leads a team of 2,000 plus people in Mumbai.

RM Vishakha, MD & CEO, IndiaFirst Life Insurance was among the few people working in the sales department in the insurance sector at a time when Indian executives were still not used to seeing women as professionals. In 2020, 55 year-old Vishakha is still among the handful of women chiefs in the insurance sector.

“It was appalling that in the 90’s, we could never really have ‘closed-door’ meetings. The door was either always left open or there would be someone else called in for meetings with a woman. It is a good thing that things have improved drastically over the past 15 years,” Vishakha told Moneycontrol.

March 8 is celebrated as International Women’s Day. It is a day when women across the world are celebrated for their role in the corporate world as well as at home.

However, when it comes to working women, challenges are manifold. Vishakha, who was part of sales for a majority part of her career, working across companies like New India Assurance, Aditya Birla Sun Life, and IDBI Federal Life Insurance, has now been heading IndiaFirst Life for the past five years. But, the journey certainly wasn’t easy for her.

“We often talk about patriarchy and gender bias at the household. For me, it was quite the opposite. I was fortunate to grow up in a liberal family and it was, in fact, only when I started my CA Articleship that I found out that it was a tough path,” she says.

During her CA Articleship in the mid 1980’s, Vishakha was the only woman in a team of 10 people. This was also a time when there weren’t too many women working across corporate offices.

Vishakha’s first job was at state-owned insurer New India Assurance, where she worked for 13 years. She said that strict rules across PSUs ensured a certain amount of safety for women. As early as 1987, when she was interviewed at New India, there was one woman representative in the panel.

The fact that there were very few women in the industry then brought its own challenges.

“Roles, that were given to women, were very protected. The general perception was that for a woman, her family, and not her job, was the first priority. Hence, a challenging job or project would not be given to a woman,” she explained.

Have things changed now? She is of the view that there has been a significant change in people’s perception of gender.

With the entry of millennials into the workforce, Vishakha says that the scenario has changed. Characteristics are now more attributable to an individual rather than gender.

For instance, aggression, as a behavior, was seen by corporates as a stark departure from acceptable norms for women. This notion has changed, according to her.

“There are laid back and unprofessional men as well as women in the workplace. Similarly, there are career-oriented men and women. So the idea is to not take one person’s behavior and paint everyone in the gender category as the same,” Vishakha elucidated.

In 2015, she came in to IndiaFirst Life to head the company. In five years, the life insurance company is among the top ten insurers in gross business in the industry.

Vishakha's expertise in handling bancassurance business has come handy since IndiaFirst Life has Bank of Baroda and Andhra Bank as its large shareholders and also as its distribution partners.

Across the insurance companies she worked at, sales dominated her work roles. This was something she thoroughly enjoyed, Vishakha told Moneycontrol.

According to her, the notion that sales is a tough job for women is because of the logistical issues and not because of capability.

Vishakha has experienced it first hand, handling marketing products as well as distribution channels like bancassurance (insurance sales through banks), that involved extensive travel.

“Basic things like safety and sanitation including access to toilets is a challenge for women. I have faced situations where travel meant no access to toilets for hours. But I took it in my stride,” she added.

Government data showed that over 90 million toilets have been built in rural India till 2018. This takes up the sanitation coverage to almost 98 percent. However, the reality is that the level of hygiene in these toilets is low.

For women, Vishakha said that the monthly menstruation cycle meant additional challenges during work-related travel, especially when period continues to be a taboo in India.

As someone whose professional career involves a lot of sales work, Vishakha said sales is something that comes naturally to women.

“I have a hypothesis that women are born sales people and make better sales persons than men. This is because women are negotiating terms right from their childhood, be it taking permission for a late-night movie or staying over at a friend’s place. Everything a guy takes for granted is earned by girls through their negotiation skills,” she said.

Vishakha learnt early that both genders are equal. Be it the construction of her family home, buying grocery items or running around for admissions, her father ensured that both she and her brother did all of this on their own.

“I was as involved in the construction of our house and would be sent often for site supervisions. It is these tiny things that made a difference. We did our jobs on our own and nobody accompanied us,” she adds.

With such a liberal upbringing, Vishakha did face the realities of gender discrimination when she moved to north India at the age of 27 years.

“I was able to identify gender bias because I knew from my childhood what equality meant. For a lot of women don’t even know what equality is and are fighting for something they haven't even experienced. Even simple incidents, like judging a girl when she is smoking a cigarette versus judging a guy when he is smoking, show that we have a long way to go,” Vishakha explained.

In fact, she said, that it is her own experienced that has moulded the way she treats employees, especially fellow women.

For every position vacant, Vishakha insists that a woman should be interviewed. “My view is that let there be equal opportunity for women. Then, let the best person win,” she says.

Also, to ensure that managers aren’t reluctant to hire women because they could go on maternity leave, Vishakha has allowed team leads to hire temporary replacement before a woman goes on one.

It is 2020. Ask her if there is a balance between men and women in India Inc? She says, "Partially, yes."

Just less than two months ago, Vishakha was at an ICAI jury meeting where she was the only woman. But, she says, there was absolute professionalism maintained, and there was zero bias.

However, three weeks back, when Vishakha was part of a panel, she faced discrimination.

“The discrimination was clear. I was made to feel that women talk too much, you always want to have the last word. And I tried to point that there were men in the panel who were talking as much, and in fact meandering and not even making a relevant point. It is not a perfectly fair world yet,” she added.

The way men look at working women has seen a change for sure, though it may not yet be enough. For Vishakha, it's just another day at work.