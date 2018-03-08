These 9 women are among India's most competent money managers

Women have been at the forefront when it comes to savings and money management. Earlier it was at homes, now they manage banks.

India's banking and finance sector has got some of the best women money managers who have gone on to build the finest institutions.

On International Women’s Day, let's look at the leading ladies ruling India's finance sector.

1. Arundhati Bhattacharya

Arundhati Bhattacharya, who retired as the Chairman of India’s biggest bank State Bank of India in September 2017 after a four year stint, was the first woman chief of the bank after being an employee there throughout her career that started in 1977. After the merger of SBI with its five associates and Bharatiya Mahila Bank in April last year, Bhattacharya took SBI on a global path to become one of the top 50 banks in the world. In 2016, she was listed as the 25th most powerful woman in the world by Forbes.

While at SBI, Bhattacharya introduced a two-year sabbatical leave policy for the bank's female employees to use either for maternity or elder care.

With her trademark smile, Bhattacharya has survived, and managed multiple transfers, a long-distance relationship and a daughter with special needs. The retired SBI chairman has indeed been an inspiration to many for making it to the top in her 40 year-banking career.

2. Chanda Kochhar

Chanda Kochhar is the CEO and Managing Director of the ICICI bank, country’s biggest private sector bank. She has also been an ICICI Bank employee throughout her career since she joined as a management trainee in 1984. She has continued to shine and beat many of her counterparts including now rival Shikha Sharma, to become the CEO in 2009.

She too has featured in ‘The World’s 100 Most Powerful Women’ list by Forbes and has been the pioneer of making the bank a household name in India.

At one of the women’s conferences, Kochhar highlighted it was important for women not to give up work when they start families.

And she believes in order to survive in the workspace and at home simultaneously, a woman must “Plan better, be organised. I choose to be a working wife and mother. Why should I compromise on either?”

In 2016, Kochhar introduced work from home facility for women and later also extended it to men.

3. Shikha Sharma

An alumnus of IIM-A, Shikha Sharma is a woman with great confidence and persona with underlying simplicity since she started her career with ICICI Bank in 1980. Sharma has many achievements in her kitty while at ICICI -- be it setting up ICICI Securities – a joint venture between ICICI and JP Morgan, investment banking and retail finance.

In her last assignment at ICICI, she was the MD and CEO of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company. Since 2009, Sharma has been the CEO and Managing Director of India’s third largest private lender, Axis Bank.

She has also been part of several power lists, including the Forbes List of Asia’s 50 Power Businesswomen, Finance Asia’s Top 20 Women in Finance, and the Fortune Global and India list of the 50 Most Powerful Women in Business.

4. Zarin Daruwala, CEO, Standard Chartered Bank India

Zarin Daruwala, now running one of the largest franchises of Standard Chartered Bank in India, was former Executive Director and president of wholesale banking at ICICI Bank. In April 2016, she went on to become StanChart’s first woman CEO.

A chartered accountant and company secretary, Daruwala was one of the top rankers in both ICSI and ICAI courses and won the President's gold medal for company secretary programme.

She was also named one of the top 25 powerful women in business by Fortune India.

5. Kaku Nakhate

Kaku Nakhate, India head of Bank of America Merrill Lynch has a very powerful personality. Under her leadership, BofAML became one of the key players in the corporate finance industry in India.

It is known that the bank’s balance sheets tripled within two years as Kaku Nakhate led the team.

An MBA graduate from Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies in Mumbai, Kaku started her professional career in 1989 with DSP Merrill Lynch Limited, and rose to become Head of Global Markets and spent 19 years there. In 2009 Kaku moved to JP Morgan India as Vice Chairperson in charge of equities, equity derivatives, futures and options and world securities services franchises in India.

After Bank of America took over Merrill Lynch globally in 2010, Kaku has been appointed as Head of Indian Operations at Bank of America Corporation.

6. Usha Ananthasubramanian

Usha Ananthasubramanian is the Chairman of Indian Banks’ Association and also the managing director and CEO of Allahabad Bank. Prior to this, Ananthasubramanian was the MD & CEO of Punjab National Bank. She had joined the banking industry in 1982 as a specialist officer with Bank of Baroda. Earlier, she has also served as Chairman and MD of all-women’s Bharatiya Mahila Bank (BMB) between November 2013 and August 2015.

7. Ashu Suyash

A lesser known face, Ashu Suyash broke many stereotypes as she took charge in a male-dominated asset management sector.

After 15 years with Citigroup, in 2005 Suyash joined as Managing director and Country Head of the asset management business at Fidelity, which was later acquired by L&T’s mutual fund arm in 2012. She then became the first ever woman head of the country’s largest asset management company, L&T Investment Management.

It was only in 2016 that Ashu Suyash took over as the CEO of the credit rating agency, Crisil in 2016 from her woman predecessor Roopa Kudva.

8. Naina Lal Kidwai

One of the known faces in the banking industry, Naina Lal Kidwai was the chairman of HSBC India.

First Indian woman to graduate from the Harvard Business School, Kidwai joined HSBC as vice-chairman and managing director at HSBC Securities and Capital Markets in 2002 and appointed the group general manager of the bank in 2006.

She subsequently took over as the chief executive of HSBC India in 2007 and chairman in 2009. Kidwai, the first woman to head a foreign bank in India, has got many firsts to her credit.

She was also the first woman president of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

9. Kalpana Morparia

Kalpana Morparia is the chief executive officer of JP Morgan, India. Prior to joining JP Morgan India, Morparia had served in various positions at ICICI Group for 30 years. A law graduate, Morparia joined ICICI group in 1975 and was later elevated to ICICI’s board of directors in 2001.

It has been told that Morparia was a key figure behind the reverse merger of ICICI Ltd with ICICI Bank in 2002.

Currently, she serves as an independent Director on the Boards of several leading Indian companies and ranked by Fortune magazine as one of the 50 most powerful women in international business.