Withdrawal of livestock bill a welcome move, in line with cultural heritage, RSS affiliate says

Ashwani Mahajan

The government’s decision to withdraw the proposed draft of a bill that would have eased the export of livestock is a welcome move, said Ashwani Mahajan, National Co-convener of the Swadeshi Jagran Manch.

The Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, on June 20, issued a memorandum withdrawing the bill, after circulating it on June 7 for suggestions for over 10 days.

“Whatever laws and legislations are made, we have to keep in mind not just the commerce and economics but also the cultural aspects of the same,” Mahajan, who is also a Professor at Delhi University, told Moneycontrol in an interview on June 21. “Perhaps that would have been the reason for the government to have reconsidered this.”

The government has always been very receptive in understanding and acting according to the views expressed by the people at large, he said.

The Live-stock and Live-stock Products (Importation and Exportation) Bill, 2023, was expected to replace the colonial era Live-stock Importation Act, 1898, and the Live-stock Importation (Amendment) Act, 2001.

The new bill was aimed at framing measures for the regulation of the importation of live-stock and live-stock products as well as promotion and development of exports of livestock and live-stock products.

However, during consultation, the department realised that more time is needed to understand the proposed draft and to get further suggestions.

“Further, representations have been made expressing concerns on the proposed draft, involving the sensitivity and emotions with animal welfare and related aspects, and, hence, would need wider consultation,” the department said while withdrawing the bill.

Mahajan echoes this sentiment.

“In India, we consider all living beings, including humans, to be equal. This has been our culture,” he said.

“I don’t think animal rights activists have been instrumental in this. Actually, it is the cultural heritage of our country which would have been the reason for this rethink.”