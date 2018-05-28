With squeeze on bank financing, retail bond issues to hit all-time high this fiscal: ICRA

The number of retail bond issues in the current financial year are likely to surpass the previous high of Rs 42,383 crore witnessed in FY14, primarily because of demand from non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), according to credit rating agency ICRA.

"Reducing liquidity surpluses and rising bond yields may require NBFCs to tap retail bond issuances during FY19 to meet their funding requirements given the challenges of the banking sector and overseas borrowings," said Karthik Srinivasan, Senior Vice President & Group Head, Financial Sector Ratings, ICRA.

"Historically NBFCs have offered 25-75 bps higher interest rates for retail category investors in their retail bond issues thereby making the instruments attractive compared to other debt instruments like bank deposits. It may also result in better investor appetite amid limited increase in rates for bank deposits and volatile returns in debt and equity markets," he added.

NBFCs accounted for around 40 percent of all retail bond issues between FY11 and FY18, with the balance being accounted for by tax-free bonds.

According to ICRA, the amount raised through retail bond issues by NBFCs during the first quarter of FY19, at around Rs 20,000 crore, is likely to be much more than the total amount of funds raised through retail issues in FY18.

Retail bond issuances by NBFCs

In its note, ICRA said that amount raised by NBFCs through retail bond issues were at the highest ever at around Rs 29,300 crore during FY17, a majority (around Rs 23,900 crore) of which was done in the first half of FY17, i.e. before the announcement of demonetisation.

Following the demonetisation drive, with the rise in systemic liquidity, NBFCs went back to private placements of debt securities till the end of FY18.

Raising funds from abroad, in spite of RBI’s relaxed norms, is not a viable option, because rising bond yields across the globe and a depreciating Indian rupee (INR) end up inflating hedging premiums.

Typically, NBFCs have relied on diverse sources of funding like banks, commercial papers, non-convertible debentures (retail and private placements), bond issues overseas, and retail fixed deposits for their funding needs.

"However, tighter liquidity conditions, rising bond yields and weak capital position of public sector banks (PSBs) that enjoy a dominant 70 percent share of bank credit is likely to increase retail bond issuances by NBFC during FY19," ICRA's Karthik Srinivasan said.

In the case of rupee-denominated bonds issued overseas, investors may want higher returns to offset the currency risk. So in such a scenario, in order to support their credit growth, NBFCs may have to meet a part of their funding needs through retail bond issues in the domestic market, ICRA said.

Bond yields and credit growth

ICRA pointed out that NBFCs tend to keep most of their retail bond issues scheduled for the second half of a fiscal year. This is because the second half of a fiscal year is when the demand for credit typically picks up, particularly on account of relatively tighter liquidity conditions and consequently higher interest rates.

As bond yields rose in the third quarter of FY18, a lot of demand for credit from NBFCs moved to the banking system. This is reflected in the rise of NBFCs' total outstanding bank credit to Rs 4.96 lakh crore as on March 30 this year, up from Rs 3.68 lakh crore as on December 22, 2017.

However, this trend is unlikely to sustain given the numerous challenges PSBs are currently grappling with and, the tighter guidelines issued by RBI on large exposure framework.

It is likely that NBFCs may start tapping retail investors through higher fixed deposit rates as well as public issue of NCDs, as mutual fund could likely see a moderation in flows amid a rising interest rate regime.