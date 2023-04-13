 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

With slightly sub-normal rains, impact on rural economy may not be severe this monsoon: Economists

Meghna Mittal
Apr 13, 2023 / 01:05 PM IST

If any signs of deficiency develop then India will have to import rice and be proactive to neutralise food inflation.

IMD has forecast a normal monsoon with 83.5 cm of rainfall.

The Indian rural economy will have a safe ride this monsoon without much adverse impact, however farm productivity may be slightly affected by El Nino resulting in lesser rains in September, economists and agricultural experts said.

“It's good news that El Nino will play out only in the second half of the monsoon. Given the food inflation, it's a good indicator. The forecast generates optimism for the rural economy. We’re not too concerned at this juncture. Not worried about growth taking into account a normal monsoon,” Crisil Chief Economist Dharmakirti Joshi told Moneycontrol.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a normal monsoon with 83.5 cm of rainfall, which is 96 percent (+/-5 percent) of the long-period average (LPA).

“However, with variation in weather and climate shifts, making a prediction is difficult. We need to wait for May data for a more reliable assessment. Proper distribution of rainfall is important for agriculture,” he said.