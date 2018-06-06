With higher rupee, oil prices and inflation concerns looming, RBI likely to raise rates in Aug or Oct: BoB Economist

Sameer Narang

After a gap of more than four years, RBI raised interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) citing inflationary pressures. One bp is a hundredth of a percentage point.

The increase in interest rates can be attributed to:

a) Sharp increase in international oil prices,b) Build-up in CPI inflation excluding food and fuel (core) to 5.9 percent in April 18 and

c) Rising global yields.

Since the April policy, oil prices have increased by 12 percent. The impact of higher oil prices is visible not only in higher transport and cooking fuel prices, but will be seen also in the form of pass-through by manufacturing firms in the coming months.

CPI inflation excluding food and fuel has seen a 100bps jump over the last six months. While a part of the increase is statistical in nature, all elements of core inflation have seen a jump in April 2018. As a result, RBI raised its H2 inflation forecast to 4.7 percent from 4.4 percent earlier. Hence, CPI inflation is likely to average 4.8 percent in FY19 (our forecast: 4.4 percent). In addition, CPI inflation is likely to remain above 4 percent even in FY20.

Bonds and Rupee

Global yields have also been rising in the last few months. For instance, US 10-year yield has increased by 50 bps in the current calendar year. Indian 10-year yield has also increased in-line with this.

In addition, as is the case with other emerging markets (EMs), even the Indian Rupee (INR) has come under pressure. Since the beginning of the year, INR has depreciated by more than 5 percent. Thus Indian yields have to rise in order ensure commensurate returns in dollar terms.

Another reason for RBI to raise rates was the increased confidence on growth. RBI maintained its growth forecast at 7.4 percent in FY19 on the back of buoyant consumer demand and pick-up in investment activity.

Exports are also likely to improve as global demand is steady. While higher oil prices will impact disposable incomes, a normal monsoon along with improvement in credit off-take will ensure that growth trajectory remains steady. MPC members also believe that output gap has almost closed.

Inflation and outflows to trigger more rate hikes

From here, we believe RBI is likely to raise rates by another 25 bps as inflation is expected to remain above RBI’s medium-term target of 4 percent (4.4 percent over FY19 and FY20).

More importantly, next few inflation prints are likely to remain elevated. Thus, RBI is likely to raise rates in August or October.

Inflation in H2 is likely to moderate as statistical impact related to house rent allowance (HRA) component of 7th pay commission wanes. In addition, we have forecast moderate increase in minimum support prices (MSPs), though higher than last few years. A larger than anticipated increase may lead to upward revision in inflation trajectory.

Higher oil prices will also put pressure on the INR. Further, if FPI outflows continue at same pace as last two months, then higher rates may be warranted.

(The author is chief economist at Bank of Baroda, India's third largest public sector bank)