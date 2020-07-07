App
Last Updated : Jul 07, 2020 08:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

With an eye on economic growth, Nirmala Sitharaman meets CMDs of 23 PSUs to discuss capex plans

The meeting was held as part of the series of meetings that the finance minister is having with various stakeholders to accelerate economic growth.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 7 met with chiefs of 23 state-run banks and stressed the need for timely capital expenditure (capex) to provide a fillip to economic growth. For FY21, the consolidated capex target of these 23 Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) is Rs 165,510 crore.

"Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman held meeting through VC with Secretaries and CMDs of 23 CPSEs of @PetroleumMin , @MinOfPower , @CoalMinistry, @MinesMinIndia and Dept. of Atomic Energy, to review capital expenditure in this financial year," the finance ministry tweeted.

The meeting was held as part of the series of meetings that the finance minister is having with various stakeholders to accelerate economic growth.

During the meeting, the finance minister emphasised on timely capex by the CPSEs to give a boost to economic growth of the country, it said.

"Encouraging CPSEs to perform better with timely achievement of targets, Finance Minister Smt.@nsitharaman said that better performance of CPSEs can help the economy in a big way to recover from the impact of #COVID19," the ministry said.
First Published on Jul 7, 2020 07:48 pm

