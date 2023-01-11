 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Govt extends commercial coal mining bid deadline by two more weeks from January 13

Rachita Prasad
Jan 11, 2023 / 06:04 PM IST

The sale of tender documents started on November 03, 2022 and the initial bids can be submitted by January 13

Representative image

The government has extended the deadline to submit the initial bids for the commercial mining of 141 blocks by another two weeks from the January 13 deadline in response to feedback from the industry.

This is the second extension in the deadline which was initially set at December 30.

India is keen to finalise the winners of the commercial coal mines auction by March in an attempt to expedite the process to boost domestic coal output, sources involved with the auction told Moneycontrol.

Last year in November, the Ministry of Coal launched the sixth tranche along with the second attempt of the fifth tranche of commercial coal mines auction for 141 coal mines. This is by far the largest-ever auction for coal mines by the country and the government has eased the eligibility criteria to lure investors.

The ministry is likely to revise the timeline for the bid process. It earlier planned to close the online bidding on the electronic platform by January 13, 2023 and open the bids by January 16.

“There has been an overwhelming response by interested parties who have bought the bid documents so far. Besides parties which are already in the space and have bid before, there are new players who have shown keenness to participate in the bids,” a senior official involved in the process said.