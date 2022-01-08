Will the rising external sector risks aggravate in FY23?

Representational image.

Indranil Pan, Chief Economist at YES Bank

Risks for any economy can broadly be classified in two segments – external and domestic. For India, after liberalisation policies of 1991, the external sector risks have become increasingly relevant as India gets entangled into the world's web of trade relations and free movement of capital.

To understand the importance of external risks, we look back to the 'Taper Tantrum' phase of 2013 when India was classified as 'Fragile 5' along with Brazil, Indonesia, Turkey and South Africa. The Fragile 5 is a term coined in 2013 to refer to a group of emerging markets (EM) economies that hugely depend on foreign investments to finance their growth.

Till global liquidity surplus was large, flows to EM economies continued and the domestic weaknesses were ignored. As the Taper was announced, the risk was for the flows to reverse and the hitherto hidden weaknesses of the economies were revealed, leading to a speculative attack on these currencies.

India's current account deficit (CAD) as a proportion of the gross domestic product (GDP) had climbed to 4.8 percent in FY13, compared to just 1.3 percent in FY18. More importantly, the import cover of foreign exchange reserves in terms of months fell to just 7.0 in FY13 from 14.4 in FY08.

With fundamentals of the economy weak, the Taper announcement led to an outflow of funds from India, leading to a sharp depreciation of the rupee. To stabilise the currency, policymakers took steps to boost the flow of funds into India – such as through Foreign Currency Non-resident Deposits that garnered close to $34 billion from non-resident Indians (NRIs). Further, restrictions were put on the quantum of gold imports, while the RBI sharply hiked the rupee interest rates to close the arbitrage opportunity from the rupee to the dollar.

The reason we are discussing this again is because we see the external sector risks on a rise. Current account as a proportion of the GDP was in a surplus of 0.9 percent in FY21 and calculation by YES Bank economics team indicate a likely deficit of 1.7 percent of GDP in FY22. This was expected, especially as the oil prices have skyrocketed in FY22, up by nearly 60 percent over FY21 on an average basis.

Consequently, the Balance of Payments (BoP) surplus is likely to shrink to $48 billion in FY22, from $87 billion in FY21.

The critical question – will external sector risks aggravate in FY23? This will depend on what happens to the global crude oil prices, given that more than 25 percent of India's imports are crude. Even as we expect global growth to slacken in FY23, this might not bring down the crude prices unless the OPEC+ relents on its output strategy.

Slackening of global growth may, however, reduce India's exports. This implies that CAD/GDP will worsen in FY23. Assuming India's crude basket in a range of $75-80 a barrel, CAD/GDP as per our calculations are likely at 2.0-2.2 percent.

Even as CAD/GDP rises alongside a withdrawal of easy monetary policy globally (equivalent to the taper of 2013), one should not expect the same impact today on USD/INR as was in 2013. This is because, we remain hopeful for capital flows into India to continue at a fast clip. FDI flows in the recent years have been healthy, with the money flowing largely to the new-age companies.

Further, there could be an upside to the FPI flows on the debt side, if clarity emerges on the tax issues that had been holding down the inclusion of India into the global bond indices. Some of the estimates floating around indicate that this could lead to an increase in FPI debt flows by around $25 billion on an annual basis.

For our calculations, we have inclusion in the bond index for FY23. Even then, with oil at $75 a barrel, we expect $14 billion as a BoP surplus for the year. If India becomes a part of the bond index, the comfort on the BoP will only increase.

Overall, we expect the INR to depreciate against the USD in the medium term but no sudden speculative attacks on the currency is expected (as was in 2013). RBI is also sitting comfortably with a FX reserves of $635 billion (of which foreign currency assets are at $571 billion), that can be used to manage INR volatilities.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.