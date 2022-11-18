 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Will taxing the windfall profits of oil giants fix countries’ economies?

New York Times
Nov 18, 2022 / 05:23 PM IST

Energy suppliers are benefiting from an unexpected bonanza because of Europe’s sudden move away from Russia’s gas and oil after its invasion of Ukraine, as opposed to any savvy strategy by the companies themselves.

Major oil and gas companies have raked in multibillion-dollar profits at unheard-of levels. Households around the world are reeling from soaring energy prices, while governments are struggling with outsize spending and slowing economic growth.

On Thursday, the British government tried to close the gap in those inequities by announcing additional taxes to capture energy companies’ windfall profits and use the money to defray the staggering cost of energy bills — similar to what governments across Europe have done and President Joe Biden has threatened to propose.

The logic seems straightforward. Energy suppliers are benefiting from an unexpected bonanza because of Europe’s sudden move away from Russia’s gas and oil after its invasion of Ukraine, as opposed to any savvy strategy by the companies themselves.

Shell, based in London, recently reported that it had earned $20 billion in just six months, its biggest haul on record, while BP earned $16.6 billion. TotalEnergies, based in Paris, reported profits of nearly $29 billion over the same period. American energy companies are also taking in gobs of profit. Net income for the world’s oil and gas suppliers will reach $4 trillion, the International Energy Agency estimated, double last year’s total.

Such staggering figures spurred the United Nations secretary-general, António Guterres, to “urge all governments to tax these excessive profits and use the funds to support the most vulnerable people through these difficult times.”

Yet there is fierce debate over whether imposing an extra tax on windfall profits to subsidize energy users would ultimately worsen the problem rather than solve it: Lower profits could discourage suppliers from producing more energy, while lower prices could encourage consumers to use more.