App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Mar 13, 2018 02:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Will prepare plan on air cargo support to boost agri exports: Suresh Prabhu

The commerce and industry minister, who also holds additional charge of the civil aviation ministry, said that draft policy to increase agricultural exports is ready and is being circulated for inter-ministerial views.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union Minister Suresh Prabhu said today that he has asked civil aviation ministry officials to prepare a plan for providing air cargo support to agricultural hubs to promote farm exports.

The commerce and industry minister, who also holds additional charge of the civil aviation ministry, said that draft policy to increase agricultural exports is ready and is being circulated for inter-ministerial views.

He said that effort would be made to provide air cargo support to the sector to promote exports of agri commodities.

"I have asked officers (of civil aviation ministry) to prepare a plan" to provide this support with a view to fast-tracking the movement of farm commodities," he said at the inauguration of international food processing and hospitality event at Pragati Maidan here.

related news

Talking about hospitality sector, he said the Union Cabinet has recently approved an action plan for 12 champion services sectors, including IT, tourism and hospitality.

The fund, once set up, will support initiatives for sectoral action plans of the sectors.

"We are preparing a comprehensive plan for each sector," he said, adding that it will help address the issues being faced in these segments.

Speaking at a separate programme on counterfeiting, the minister asked the department of industrial policy and promotion (DIPP) to prepare a proper module for police to effectively enforce the laws related to intellectual property rights (IPRs).

He was addressing the national conference on counterfeiting and role of enforcement agencies.

President of the Film and Television Producers Guild of India Ltd Siddharth Roy Kapur suggested steps to check such practices and film piracy.

He asked the government to strengthen the IT Act and creation of a separate cyber crime cells in each states.

Tomasz Kozlowski, Ambassador of the European Union to India, said that enforcement of IPR laws are crucial to promote innovation.

He asked the DIPP to consider launching a cooperation project between India and the EU in the field of intellectual property and to establish a structured dialogue on the subject.

"This is for your consideration. We are ready to work on both these proposals," he added.

DIPP Secretary Ramesh Abhishek said that the ministry is taking several steps including increasing capacity for faster clearance of IPR applications.

tags #agri #air cargo #Economy #Exports #Suresh Prabhu

most popular

Bharat Dynamics IPO opens; 10 things you should know before subscribing

Bharat Dynamics IPO opens; 10 things you should know before subscribing

Scouting for value stocks? Top 12 contra buys in volatile market

Scouting for value stocks? Top 12 contra buys in volatile market

If you have a corpus of Rs 10 lakh at 35, this is where you should invest to achieve your millionaire dream

If you have a corpus of Rs 10 lakh at 35, this is where you should invest to achieve your millionaire dream

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC