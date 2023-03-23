 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Will improve road infrastructure at par with global standards before end of 2024: Nitin Gadkari

Mar 23, 2023 / 10:26 PM IST

Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari at Moneycontrol Policy Next summit in New Delhi.

India seeks to boost its road infrastructure to the standard seen in the world’s largest economy, while also pushing economic growth, according to Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways.

“There are problems. A strong political will is very important,” Gadkari said at the inaugural MoneyControl Policy Next - The Rs 10 Trillion Infra Push summit in New Delhi. “Where there is a will, there is a way. I like people who get things done.”

The minister accepted that the quality of roads is sometimes a concern and there is room for improvement. He also expressed the desire to set up an organisation focussed on research and development in the sector.

As India aims to become a developed economy by 2047, the government has kept an unrelenting focus on boosting infrastructure. India’s spending on infrastructure has gone up manifold times over the last decade to hit a record Rs 10 trillion for the next financial year.