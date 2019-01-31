App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jan 31, 2019 07:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Will leave no stone unturned to promote industries in the state: Ashok Gehlot

"Livelihood and employment for the youth is a grave challenge being faced by the country and the state government is focusing on the issues of youths," Gehlot said.

Livelihood and employment are among the key challenges and the Rajasthan government will leave no stone unturned to promote industries in the state, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Thursday.

"Livelihood and employment for the youth is a grave challenge being faced by the country and the state government is focusing on the issues of youths," Gehlot said.

The chief minister said the government will be responsive to entrepreneurs and industrialists and facilitate them to set up new projects in the state.

He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of India Stonemart here.

The adoption of modern technology has reduced wastage drastically and has helped combat the major environmental challenges caused by the stone industry, he said.

"Stone exports have also increased due to value addition and architectural reinvention. The need of the hour is to further invest in research and development so that resources can be used efficiently to increase output and grow business," he said.   Industry Minister Parsadi Lal Meena said there is need for a new industrial policy in the state.

"The policy will enable a boom in industrial sector by providing a conducive environment for setting up an industry. Employment opportunities for the local labour force as well as their health and security should be given priority," he said at the event organised by the Centre for Development of Stones (CDOS), Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) with the support of the state government.

Chief Secretary DB Gupta said stone sector is an important area for investment and there is a need to train the manpower with advanced technology.

"Furthermore, use of IT application can aid in stone marketing, processing and branding," he said.
First Published on Jan 31, 2019 07:25 pm

tags #Ashok Gehlot #Economy #India #industries

