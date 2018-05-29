Will divide cities into categories, target city-specific sales: Bajaj Allianz Life CEO

Private life insurance company Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, which posted a 38 percent increase in individual rated premiums in FY18, is now looking at a city-based sales strategy to drive better premium collections.

In an interview with Moneycontrol, Tarun Chugh, MD & CEO, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, talks about the company's plans for this fiscal year and the way forward. Edited excerpts:

Q: You saw a 38 percent rise in individual rated premiums in FY18. Have you started targeting affluent customers?

A: We are among the fastest growing players among the top 10 life insurers. The private sector saw a growth of around 20 percent and we grew at 38 percent. We have started the journey towards targeting affluent customers and are looking at upgrading the training methodology of our partners to meet the needs of these customers.

Q: What was the reason for the 14 percent fall in net profit you witnessed in FY18?

A: If you grow very fast, the profit after tax (PAT) takes a hit due to new business strain. But now we are focusing on having a balanced top-line as well as bottom-line. For most players, PAT doesn’t move up very quickly and tends to build over time.

Q: Do unit-linked insurance products (Ulips) still constitute a large portion of your portfolio? Will there be any tweaks in this business mix this fiscal?

A: Ulips were 65-66 percent of our business mix and the rest was traditional business. Based on the goals for the individual customers, we will look at which product is more appropriate for the customer, Ulip or traditional.

Q: Since you don’t have a large bancassurance channel, what will be your distribution strategy for FY19?

A: We will now do more city-based sales. We have divided cities into two to three parts, called value-builders, scale-builders and distribution builders.

Distribution builders are cities where we haven’t done well in terms of distribution and are the bottom 100. Value builders are those cities which create more value from profit perspective and mostly have customers who buy traditional insurance products. Scale builders are cities like Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata where we have not focused enough in the past.

But in FY18, we did about Rs 100 crore business in Mumbai and this will see a jump. For the city-focused strategy, the hiring will also be different. For instance, we may have sales-force that has an equity bend because the customer segment in these locations seek such products.

Q: What about the non-agency channels of sales?

A: In 2017, agency contributed 80 percent and this year it is likely come down to 70 percent. This is because the other channels are growing fast. We are very keen on the online space and have set up a proprietary sales force on that front. Further, we are talking to institutions like banks as well.

We are also piloting 14 virtual offices with a majority of them in Maharashtra. Based on the response, we will look at expanding it.

Q: You launched a return on mortality charge product last year. Will there be more product launches on the traditional front this year?

A: We will launch products on the protection side this year. Similarly, pension is a space which has an opportunity and we as an industry have not been doing enough. For us, mortality, morbidity, risk of not saving enough and pension are important segments. Product launches will be around these themes.

Q: Are there any acquisition opportunities on your radar at the moment?

A: We are always looking out for good acquisition opportunities. But, it has to be at the right price.