Will bring down liquidity in phased manner: Key takeaways from RBI Governor’s exclusive interview

The RBI has been taking a number steps over the last few months to check inflation and with the excise duty cut on petrol and diesel, it has entered into another phase of coordinated action between the fiscal and monetary authorities, central bank governor Shaktikanta Das said in an exclusive interaction with CNBC-TV18 on May 23. The governor shared his views on various economic issues including curbing inflation, raising key interest rates.

Here are key takeaways from the RBI Governor’s interaction:

-RBI has taken a number of steps over the last two or three months. In fact, I would say much earlier. We have been taking steps but somehow several sections of the market have missed it.

-We have entered into another phase of coordinated action between the fiscal and monetary authorities to check inflation.

-The government has taken action on wheat, various kinds of intermediaries, raw materials and of course the big one on petrol and diesel. Now all these put together will definitely have a sobering impact on the inflation.

-Next MPC in June is the right moment when we can say, what is the inflation projection that we have in mind,” Das added.

-Inflation projection of professional forecasters moves in tandem with the RBI.

-RBI will raise the repo rate in next few meetings. Broadly, we want to come back to the pre-COVID level of 5.15 percent.

-Off-cycle meet was held in May because we do not want a much stronger action in June.

-Our target was to tolerate inflation up to 6 percent. Last year it came down several times near 4 percent.

- Will bring down liquidity in a phased and calibrated manner.

- Interest rates in almost every country today are negative, except Russia and Brazil. The target for inflation for advanced economies is about 2 percent. Except for Japan and one more country, all advanced economies have inflation of over 7 percent.

- Government will maintain the fiscal deficit. The export sector continues to be very strong, imports have also picked up. An increased imports show that domestic demand is reviving and we have high imports despite rising prices

- Cryptos have no underlying value. There are big questions on how do you regulate it. Our position remains very clear, it will seriously undermine the monetary, financial and macroeconomic stability of India.

- Our stated position is to prevent excess volatility in Rupee. We have no specific target but we will prevent excess volatility. The Rupee is market-determined but we will not allow a runaway depreciation of the rupee.