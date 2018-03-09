Wilful defaulters rise 1.7% till December, owe Rs 1.10 lakh cr to PSBs

High Return Possibility: | Schemes under ELSS category have given remarkably higher returns in past when compared to any other tax saving instrument present in the financial market. Some of them are mentioned below. However, returns are market-linked and they are not guaranteed. Nevertheless, you should invest in these fund over a period of time for at least 5 to 7 years and gain a high compounded return on your investment. But before investing, you should take help from a certified financial planner or consult your adviser for the same.

The number of wilful defaulters, who did not repay loans to public sector banks (PSBs) despite the capacity to do so, rose by 1.66 per cent to 9,063 in the April-December period of the current fiscal, government said today.

"The amount involved for PSBs is reported as Rs 1,10,050 crore," Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

The number of wilful defaulters was 9,063, which represents a marginal increase of 1.66 per cent during the nine months of the current financial year, he said.

There are provisions for penal measures and criminal action against wilful defaulters as per the guidelines of Reserve Bank of India.

Besides, Shukla said, market regulator Sebi has issued regulations barring companies with wilful defaulters as promoters/directors from accessing capital markets to raise funds.

Amendment has been effected to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 for barring wilful defaulters from participating in the resolution process, he added.

"PSBs, as on December 31, 2017, have registered 2,108 FIRs against wilful defaulters, filed 8,462 suits for recovery from wilful defaulters and initiated action under the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act, 2002 in respect of 6,962 cases of wilful defaulters," Shukla said.

In reply to a separate question, he said Rs 2,30,287 crore has been written off by PSBs for five year period ended March 2016.

"Writing-off of non-performing assets is a regular exercise conducted by banks to clean up their balance sheet and achieving taxation efficiency. Writing-off of loans is done for tax benefit and capital optimisation. Borrowers of such written off loans continue to be liable for repayment," he said.

The Reserve Bank has recently revised the stressed assets resolution process that need to be implemented within 180 days.