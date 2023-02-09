Why the RBI is unlikely to raise interest rates again in the near term

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) surprised many with its slightly hawkish tone on February 8 when it raised the policy repo rate by 25 basis points.

Governor Shaktikanta Das said that the stickiness of underlying inflation is a matter of concern and the economy needs to see a decisive moderation in inflation.

The RBI must remain “unwavering in our commitment to bring down inflation,” Das said, adding that monetary policy has to be tailored to ensuring a durable disinflation process, he said.

Also Read: RBI Monetary Policy key highlights

To be sure, the central bank had failed its inflation mandate last year. It has raised the key policy repo rate by 250 basis points since April 2022. Going ahead, it sees retail inflation averaging 5.3 percent in 2023-24, down from the forecast of 6.5 percent for this year.

The RBI’s rate-setting panel is mandated to target inflation at 4 percent, with a tolerance band of two percentage points on either side. Although inflation has come back within the tolerance band in recent months, it is yet to get close to the target.

“Taking into account the considerable lag in policy action, transmission and pass-through to the real economy, the next rate decision will be a close call,” Radhika Rao, Executive Director and Senior Economist at DBS Group Research, said. “Our baseline view is for the MPC to lean towards a pause in April, with upcoming price points to be crucial,” she said.

Growth momentum in 2023 could also push the RBI’s hand towards a pause, according to economists, who expect growth and inflation to undershoot the central bank’s projections.

‘Tide might turn by 2023-end’

The RBI has forecast a GDP growth rate of 6.4 percent for next year.

Though the RBI has left the door ajar for further tightening, the softer growth outlook and improvement in the inflation picture suggests that the hiking cycle is now at an end, Shilan Shah, Senior India Economist at Capital Economics, (give a short description of Captial Economics here… like a Singapore-based leading date provider or whatever) said.

“Our view is that headline inflation will continue to gradually fall back over the coming months as food and energy inflation ease. Core inflation will remain stickier, though it too should eventually start to fall as the economy enters a softer patch,” Shah added.

In fact, by the end of 2023, the RBI could be laying the groundwork for rate cuts, according to Capital Economics.

This would be music to the ears for industry associations which had sought a pause in rate hikes in the latest policy and continue to hope for the same, going ahead.

After all, for economic recovery to take wings, the private sector capex push is still a crucial missing ingredient.