English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    Why the RBI is unlikely to raise interest rates again in the near term

    Softer growth outlook and improvement in inflation picture suggests that the hiking cycle is now at an end. In fact, by the end of 2023, the RBI could be laying the groundwork for rate cuts, according to Capital Economics.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 09, 2023 / 11:26 AM IST
    RBI Monetary Policy Live: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das sees July-September 2023 GDP growth seen at 6.2 percent versus 5.9 percent earlier

    RBI Monetary Policy Live: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das sees July-September 2023 GDP growth seen at 6.2 percent versus 5.9 percent earlier

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) surprised many with its slightly hawkish tone on February 8 when it raised the policy repo rate by 25 basis points.

    Governor Shaktikanta Das said that the stickiness of underlying inflation is a matter of concern and the economy needs to see a decisive moderation in inflation.

    The RBI must remain “unwavering in our commitment to bring down inflation,” Das said, adding that monetary policy has to be tailored to ensuring a durable disinflation process, he said.

    Also Read: RBI Monetary Policy key highlights