Why students may rethink plans to enrol in hospitality institutes

The 1,200-plus hospitality/hotel management institutes across India could see a dip in enrolments as students get increasingly concerned about employment options in the sector after the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Education consultants and aspirants told Moneycontrol that there is a fear about the hospitality industry taking much longer to get back to 'pre-COVID-19 levels'.

Independent consultant Milind Chopra who advises students on higher education options said the short-term programmes would be the worst hit.

"Diploma programmes that are of 9-12 month duration will see students passing out by mid-2021. Even if there is a vaccine, leisure travel would be minimal across India. This would impact hotel industry revenue. Hence, students enrolling into these programmes are at higher risk of poor placements," he added.

Ever since the nationwide lockdown was announced on March 25 to minimise the COVID-19, the travel/tourism industry and hospitality industry have been the worst-hit sectors since non-essential travel has been halted.

Individuals travelling for work also have been returning the same day and major hotels across the country are now quarantine centres for travellers coming from abroad.

Satish Puranik, a student who completed his 12th standard in 2020 was initially aspiring for a hotel management job. But he has now changed track and planning to join a general management programme.

"Even if the lockdown is lifted, I think there will be a stigma for travel for another two to three years. Further, hotels are also cutting down on the staff strength and have indicated that hiring would be restrained. I would lose out and the investment made in the course would go waste because it is a niche degree and I won't be able to find placement in other sectors," he added.

The average fee for hotel management courses ranges from Rs 80,000 per year to as high as Rs 3 lakh. Placement assistance is provided to students at the end of the course term.

For admissions into these programmes, entrance tests followed by interviews are held to test the aptitude of the candidates. This year that process has also been delayed due to the pandemic.

Estimates suggest there could be a 15-20 percent dip in the number of students enrolling for these tests to seek admissions.

Bengaluru-based Bhavesh Pradhan who hosts career counselling services for school pass-outs explained that job-ready courses that would help students get employment in sectors like e-commerce, online retail or junior consulting roles are being preferred.

"Demand for courses in areas like hospitality and hotel management has dipped by almost 30 percent compared to last year. Educational programmes in business administration, cyber-security, data analytics and computer appliances have replaced this," he added.

The Indian hospitality industry market size is expected to be USD 10 billion. and is said to employ 25 million people.

