Why is China targeting lower growth in 2023?

Mrigank Dhaniwala
Mar 07, 2023 / 02:39 PM IST

China has set its 2023 growth target at a lower-than-expected 5 percent despite lifting its zero Covid policy. Moneycontrol lays out the reasons why this may have happened and looks at a key challenge going ahead.

Asia’s largest economy targets a growth of 5 percent for 2023, the lowest in decades.

The world expected China to aim for higher growth this year after it lifted stringent zero Covid-19 restrictions in December and announced victory over the pandemic. Still, when the National People’s Congress meeting started over the weekend, pundits and markets were in for a surprise.

Asia’s largest economy has set a growth target of around 5 percent for 2023, underwhelming expectations of 5.5 to 6 percent. This target is the lowest in decades.

The modest growth prediction is also surprising given that it is on a low base.

In 2022, China had set the growth target at around 5.5 percent and the economy grew 3 percent, meaningfully missing the target for the first time in decades.