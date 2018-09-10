Why insurance CEOs are first choice for top posts in banks

When Sandeep Bakhshi was chosen as the Chief Operating Officer of ICICI Bank in June 2018, the market was in for a surprise.

Bakhshi, who had moved from the bank to its life insurance arm ICICI Prudential Life Insurance as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), was not seen as a favourite to move back as ICICI Bank's COO at a time when its CEO Chanda Kochhar was part of an inquiry on an alleged Videocon loan deal.

A month later in July, SBI Life Insurance's former MD and CEO took charge as MD at State Bank of India. Basu looks after stressed assets as well as commercial credit and IT.

And now, on September 8, Axis Bank announced the appointment of HDFC Life's Amitabh Chaudhry as their new CEO and Managing Director for three years from January 1 next year. Current CEO Shikha Sharma will step down by the end of December.

What makes insurance CEOs the first choice for these high profile roles?

Insurance to banking

The private insurance sector is much younger compared to the banking sector. So, most of the senior management in the sector were either former bankers or moved from the banks to their insurance subsidiaries. Bakhshi, Basu and Chaudhry have worked in the banking sector.

Insurance, often considered as the sister sector of banking, is similar to the banking business in terms of the risks written into its balance sheets. A thorough inspection of a proposal is a must in loan business in banking, an area where insurers have an experience since insurance underwriting also follows similar scrutiny.

Large-ticket insurance proposals undergo medical tests to ascertain how good an individual or group is. Only after that is the policy issued. This will be a handy skill to be carried to the banking sector where loan/project appraisal done at the right time will enable a lesser number of accounts going into the non-performing asset (NPA) bucket.

When it comes to ICICI Bank and Axis Bank, the market was expecting an insider to be appointed to the top position. However, as human resources sources said, insiders were not found fit for the CEO post, considering the volatility that the banks had been subject to.

Both Chaudhry and Bakhshi, whose insurance companies have been competitors for the top spot in the private life insurance sector, entered the sector at a nascent stage. Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) was synonymous with insurance and they had a huge task at hand to convince clients to look at the private sector. Co-incidentally, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank are also close competitors in the private banking sector. SBI is the largest bank while SBI Life is the second largest private life insurer.

With a clear track-record of growth as well as being the key persons behind the listing of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, SBI Life and HDFC Life Insurance, HR officials said it was perceived that their insurance experience would come in handy in the banking roles too.

Customer acquisition

Being a customer-facing business where insurance is considered a push product, insurance chiefs have in-depth experience of attracting and retaining corporate and retail clients.

Both the CASA ratio and net interest income are key metrics for measuring the performance of the bank. Here, insurance CEOs with experience in new business premium collection and persistence or ability to keep business on books after the first year are key assets.

Bad loans

While questions have been raised on loan defaults and the ability of outsiders to manage the NPA crisis, insurance CEOs are no stranger to this situation in a sector that loses almost Rs 15,000 crore to frauds annually.

While the quantum is much bigger and turning bad assets to standard will be a challenge in front of the bank CEOs, ex-insurance chiefs are better equipped to handle them since they have managed assets of Rs 1 lakh crore and above heading large companies.