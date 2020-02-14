Wholesale price inflation seen at 3.1% in January

The wholesale price inflation (WPI) for January stood at 3.1 percent. The wholesale inflation, measured in terms of wholesale price index (WPI), grew 2.59 percent during December and rose to 2.76 percent in January 2019, according to government data.

The core wholesale inflation for January saw a contraction of 1 percent against a contraction of 1.5 percent a month ago.

The inflation in primary articles, which have a weightage of 22.62 percent, came in at 10.01 percent for January, against 11.46 percent in December.

The inflation in food articles stood at 11.51 percent in January, lower than 13.24 percent a month ago. The price rise in vegetables stood at 52.72 percent in January, lower than 69.69 percent in December.

The price rise in onions came in at 293.37 percent in January, down from 455.83 percent seen in December. The inflation in milk rose to 3.70 percent in January, up from 2.64 percent in December.

The price rise in eggs, meat and fish for January stood at 6.73 percent against 6.21 percent in December.

The inflation in non-food items for January came in at 7.05 percent against 7.72 percent a month ago.

The inflation in fuel and power grew 3.42 percent in January from a contraction of 1.46 percent in December.

The price rise in manufactured products was at 0.34 percent in January, up from a contraction of 0.25 percent in December.