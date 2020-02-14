App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2020 05:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Wholesale price inflation rises to 3.1% in January

Inflation in primary articles, which have a weightage of 22.62 percent, came in at 10.01 percent for January, against 11.46 in December

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The wholesale price inflation (WPI) for January stood at 3.1 percent. The wholesale inflation, measured in terms of wholesale price index (WPI), grew 2.59 percent during December and rose to 2.76 percent in January 2019, according to government data.

The core wholesale inflation for January saw a contraction of 1 percent against a contraction of 1.5 percent a month ago.

The inflation in primary articles, which have a weightage of 22.62 percent, came in at 10.01 percent for January, against 11.46 percent in December.

Close

The inflation in food articles stood at 11.51 percent in January, lower than 13.24 percent a month ago. The price rise in vegetables stood at 52.72 percent in January, lower than 69.69 percent in December.

related news

The price rise in onions came in at 293.37 percent in January, down from 455.83 percent seen in December. The inflation in milk rose to 3.70 percent in January, up from 2.64 percent in December.

The price rise in eggs, meat and fish for January stood at 6.73 percent against 6.21 percent in December.

The inflation in non-food items for January came in at 7.05 percent against 7.72 percent a month ago.

The inflation in fuel and power grew 3.42 percent in January from a contraction of 1.46 percent in December.

The price rise in manufactured products was at 0.34 percent in January, up from a contraction of 0.25 percent in December.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 14, 2020 01:06 pm

tags #Economy #wholesale inflation #WPI

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.