you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2019 12:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Wholesale inflation in July falls to multi-year low of 1.08%



PTI @moneycontrolcom

Wholesale price-based inflation July fell to a multi-year low of 1.08 percent mainly on account of cheaper fuel and food items, government data showed on Wednesday. Inflation based on Wholesale Price Index (WPI) was at 2.02 percent in June this year and 5.27 percent in July 2018.

The government data said inflation in food articles was 6.15 percent in July as against 6.98 percent in the previous month.

Similarly, wholesale inflation in fuel and power segment contracted further to (-) 3.64 percent as against (-) 2.2 percent in June.

The retail inflation in July too had eased to 3.15 percent over the previous month when it was 3.18 percent.

First Published on Aug 14, 2019 12:27 pm

tags #Economy #India

