Wholesale inflation cools off to 5.09% in July

The final wholesale inflation rate for May has been revised to 4.78 percent as compared to 4.43 percent (provisional)
India's wholesale inflation grew 5.09 percent in July marginally slower than 5.77 percent in June as rates of some food items fell and fuel prices , latest price data released by the commerce and industry ministry showed.
The wholesale inflation during the corresponding month of the previous year was at 1.88%.
Wholesale inflation rate, measured by Wholesale Price Index (WPI), is a marker for price movements in bulk buys for traders and broadly mirrors trends in shop-end prices.
The final wholesale inflation rate for May has been revised to 4.78 percent as compared to 4.43 percent (provisional).
Inflation in Primary articles, which accounts for more than a fifth of the entire wholesale price index, fell to 1.73 percent from 5.3 percent in June owing to cheaper vegetables, potatoes, fruits.
Inflation in Fuel & Power, which contributes 13.15 percent to the index, continued to rise to 18.10 percent from 16.18 percentA recent release showed retail inflation fell to 4.17 percent in July, lowest in nine months, driven by cheaper food items.