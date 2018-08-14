Wholesale inflation cools off to 5.09% in July

India's wholesale inflation grew 5.09 percent in July marginally slower than 5.77 percent in June as rates of some food items fell and fuel prices , latest price data released by the commerce and industry ministry showed.

The wholesale inflation during the corresponding month of the previous year was at 1.88%.

Wholesale inflation rate, measured by Wholesale Price Index (WPI), is a marker for price movements in bulk buys for traders and broadly mirrors trends in shop-end prices.

The final wholesale inflation rate for May has been revised to 4.78 percent as compared to 4.43 percent (provisional).

Inflation in Primary articles, which accounts for more than a fifth of the entire wholesale price index, fell to 1.73 percent from 5.3 percent in June owing to cheaper vegetables, potatoes, fruits.

Inflation in Fuel & Power, which contributes 13.15 percent to the index, continued to rise to 18.10 percent from 16.18 percent