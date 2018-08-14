App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2018 12:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Wholesale inflation cools off to 5.09% in July

The final wholesale inflation rate for May has been revised to 4.78 percent as compared to 4.43 percent (provisional)

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India's wholesale inflation grew 5.09 percent in July marginally slower than 5.77 percent in June as rates of some food items fell and fuel prices , latest price data released by the commerce and industry ministry showed.

The wholesale inflation during the corresponding month of the previous year was at 1.88%.

Wholesale inflation rate, measured by Wholesale Price Index (WPI), is a marker for price movements in bulk buys for traders and broadly mirrors trends in shop-end prices.

The final wholesale inflation rate for May has been revised to 4.78 percent as compared to 4.43 percent (provisional).

Inflation in Primary articles, which accounts for more than a fifth of the entire wholesale price index, fell to 1.73 percent from 5.3 percent in June owing to cheaper vegetables, potatoes, fruits.

Inflation in Fuel & Power, which contributes 13.15 percent to the index, continued to rise to 18.10 percent from 16.18 percent

A recent release showed retail inflation fell to 4.17 percent in July, lowest in nine months, driven by cheaper food items.
First Published on Aug 14, 2018 12:15 pm

tags #Business #inflation #wholesale inflation #WPI

most popular

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.