App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Sep 14, 2018 12:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Wholesale inflation cools off to 4.53% in August

India's wholesale inflation eased at 4.53 percent in August, as some food items became cheaper, latest price data released by the commerce and industry ministry showed on Friday.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India's wholesale inflation eased at 4.53 percent in August, as some food items became cheaper, latest price data released by the commerce and industry ministry showed on Friday. The wholesale inflation grew 5.09 percent in July 2018.

Wholesale inflation rate, measured by Wholesale Price Index (WPI), is a marker for price movements in bulk buys for traders and broadly mirrors trends in shop-end prices.

Primary articles, which accounts for more than a fifth of the entire wholesale price index, witnessed a disinflation, falling to (-)0.15 percent from 1.73 percent in July owing to cheaper cheaper vegetables, potatoes, fruits.

Food articles witnessed a negative growth of (-)2.25 percent in August from (-) 2.16 percent a month ago. Vegetables prices plummeted, rising (-)20.18 percent in August as compared with a growth of (-) 4.17 percent in July

Fuel and power inflation, which has a weightage of 13.15 percent in WPI, grew at 17.73 percent in August from 18.10 percent a month ago.
First Published on Sep 14, 2018 12:10 pm

tags #Economy #inflation #wholesale inflation #WPI

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.