you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2019 12:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Wholesale inflation eases to 2.76% in January

Wholesale inflation, measured by the Wholesale Price Index (WPI), grew 2.84 percent in January 2017

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Wholesale prices in India eased to 10-month low of 2.76 percent in January, as compared to 3.80 percent in December, due to cheaper food and fuel prices, data released by the commerce and industry ministry showed.

Wholesale inflation, measured by the Wholesale Price Index (WPI), grew 3.02 percent in January 2018.

WPI Inflation data for November has also been revised to 4.47 percent from 4.64 percent earlier.

The WPI is a marker for price movements in bulk buys for traders and broadly mirrors trends in shop-end prices.

Prices of primary articles — including food articles — which account for more than a fifth of the entire wholesale price index, came in at 3.54 percent in January as against 2.28 percent in December.


Prices of manufactured products, which account for close to two-thirds of the index, stood at 2.61 percent in January, compared to 3.59 percent a month ago.

Prices of fuel and power, which together have a weightage of 13.15 percent in WPI, grew at 1.85 percent in January, as against a rise of 8.38 percent in December.

First Published on Feb 14, 2019 12:06 pm

tags #Business #Economy #inflation #wholesale price index #WPI

