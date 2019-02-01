When we calculate everything, there is no one without a job opportunity: Piyush Goyal

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal, while speaking to news agency ANI, responded to criticism levied against the interim budget presented by him in Parliament on February 1.

"When we created toilets and provided electricity to every village and every house, there was no election. When we implemented 6 crore cooking gas free of cost for people, to bring development to every single person of this country, there was no election then," Goyal said.

"This is the work of the past four years. We have delivered and walked the talk," Goyal told the news agency.

Goyal also spoke about the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi and said the scheme is "respect" given to the farming community by the government for their work.

"This is respect we are giving to the farming community... has anybody bothered about farmers as much as Prime Minister Narendra Modi?" Goyal asked. The Finance Minister also took a jibe at Congress, stating that the grand old party had failed to do anything in the 10 years it was in power.

"They (Congress) did nothing other than a loan waiver which was announced without any budgetary provision... the Controller and Auditor General (CAG) reports speak for themselves, wrong people were given farm loan waivers," Goyal said, adding that apart from making "noise and tall promises", Congress had done nothing.

Talking about the proposed offer on tax rebate for individuals earning up to Rs 5,00,000 under Section 87A of the Income Tax Act, Goyal said the government has not disturbed the tax rates.

Also Read: Budget 2019 vision for New India, takes care of every section of society: PM Modi

"Over three crore people will benefit from this scheme, but we'll get a final data when the final tax returns of next year come... we have just made the change that those with an annual income of less than Rs 5 lakh will have to pay zero tax," Goyal said.

Goyal also responded to a report that pegged the unemployment rate at 6.1 percent in 2017-18 in the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) done by the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO). He slammed the report, which put unemployment at the highest in 45 years, and stated that jobs were being created.

"The kind of jobs have changed. When infrastructure like a highway is being built, they are built by workers, can they be built without the work force? In the next two years, around 2.5 lakh people are going to get jobs in Railways. Organised sector jobs have their limits. When we calculate everything, I don't think any person exists where he or she doesn't have any work to do," the Finance Minister said. Goyal added that the formalisation of economy after demonetisation has benefited the citizens of this country.

The Finance Minister also said without demonetisation and GST, economy would not have grown as it is today. "GST is a successful experiment and has prepared the nation for future. There's no other nation where it was even dared to make such a big change, it is obvious that some complications might occur during such a big change," Goyal said.

Talking about the government's plan for the future, Goyal said according to the Prime Minister, an India "connected to the world digitally... and an honest India with basic amenities, will lead to development".

"PM Modi has worked for every part of the country, from north to south and east to west, and every section of society," Goyal said.