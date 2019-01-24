App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2019 05:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Wheat production may cross record 100 MT in 2018-19

Wheat production stood at record 99.70 million tonne in the 2017-18 crop year (July-June).

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The country's wheat production might cross 100 million tonne, an all-time high level, in the current rabi season, helped by good weather conditions during winter, a senior government official on Thursday said.

Wheat production stood at record 99.70 million tonne in the 2017-18 crop year (July-June).

"Wheat production is estimated to cross 100 million tonne based on the feedback we are getting from state governments," Agriculture Commissioner S K Malhotra told reporters here.

He was speaking on the sidelines of the National Conference on Agriculture Zaid/Summer Campaign 2019.

Malhotra said weather condition has been conducive this winter for wheat, a major rabi crop.

The Centre will soon announce production estimates for rabi crops of 2018-19.

Wheat output is expected to rise despite fall of around 8 lakh hectare in wheat area to 296 lakh hectare so far this rabi season.

The government had increased the minimum support price (MSP) of wheat to Rs 1,840 per quintal from Rs 1,735 per quintal, as part of its decision to fix the support price at least 1.5 times of the production cost.
First Published on Jan 24, 2019 04:56 pm

tags #Economy #India #wheat #wheat production

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.