you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2018 03:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Wheat extends gains on increased offtake by flour mills

In the national capital, wheat dara (for mills) and wheat MP (desi) advanced by Rs 30 each to Rs 1,860-1,865 and Rs 2,150-2,250 per quintal, respectively.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Wheat prices rose further by Rs 30 per quintal at the wholesale grains market today on increased offtake by flour mills against restricted supplies from producing belts. Other bold grains also went up on uptick in demand from consuming industries.

Traders said besides increased offtake by flour mills, pause in arrivals from producing regions kept wheat prices higher.

In the national capital, wheat dara (for mills) and wheat MP (desi) advanced by Rs 30 each to Rs 1,860-1,865 and Rs 2,150-2,250 per quintal, respectively.

Atta chakki delivery followed suit and enquired higher by a similar margin to Rs 1,870-1,875 per 90 kg.

Atta flour mills, maida and sooji also enquired higher by Rs 20 each to Rs 1,010-1,020, Rs 1,030-1,040 and Rs 1,100-1,110 per 50 kg respectively in line with wheat trend.

Other bold grains like, jowar yellow gained Rs 50 to Rs 1,700-1,750 per quintal.

Bajra, maize and barley too seen in demand and edged up by Rs 20 each to 1,220-1,225, Rs 1,230-1,235 and Rs 1,500-1,510 per quintal, respectively.

Following are today's quotations (in Rs per quintal):

Wheat MP (desi) Rs 2,150-2,250, Wheat dara (for mills) Rs 1,860-1,865 Chakki atta (delivery) Rs 1,870-1,875, Atta Rajdhani (10 kg) Rs 230-260, Shakti Bhog (10 kg) Rs 255-290, Roller flour mill Rs 1,000-1,020 (50 kg), Maida Rs 1030-1,040 (50 kg) and Sooji Rs 1,100-1,110 (50 kg).

Basmati rice (Lal Quila) Rs 10,700, Shri Lal Mahal Rs 11,300, Super Basmati rice Rs 9,900, Basmati common new Rs 7,600-7,700, Rice Pusa (1121) Rs 6,900-7,000, Permal raw Rs 2,425-2,450, Permal wand Rs 2,525-2,575, Sela Rs 3,050-3,150 and rice IR-8 Rs 2,025-2,075, Bajra Rs 1,220-1,225, Jowar yellow Rs 1,700-1,750, white Rs 2,850-2,950, Maize Rs 1,230-1,235, Barley Rs 1,500-1,510.
First Published on Jul 11, 2018 03:12 pm

tags #Commodities #Economy #India #trade

