Wheat export ban: India stays firm despite IMF request to reconsider decision

India has no immediate plans to lift the ban on wheat exports, but will continue with deals that are done directly with other governments, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal told Reuters.

The development comes after International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Kristalina Georgieva implored India to reconsider its ban on wheat exports, saying the country could play a key role in international food security and global stability, reported NDTV.

The world's second biggest producer of wheat banned private overseas sales of the grain on May 14 after a scorching heat wave curtailed output and domestic prices hit record highs. Global wheat prices surged after the decision.

"I do have an appreciation for the fact that India needs to feed nearly 1.35 billion people and I do have appreciation for the heatwave that has reduced agricultural productivity, but I would beg India to reconsider as soon as possible because the more countries step into export restrictions, the more others would be tempted to do so and we would end up as a global community less equipped to deal with the crisis," Georgieva told NDTV at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

While Piyush Goyal, when asked if the government had any plans to allow private exports to resume, said there is instability in the world, and if India were to lift the ban, it would only help black marketers, hoarders and speculators. ''Neither will it help the really vulnerable and needy countries."

Many wheat importing countries, including members of the G7 nations, have asked India to reconsider its decision to ban overseas sales of wheat. US Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack this month said he has "deep concern" about the ban.

Russia is the world’s biggest exporter of wheat followed by the US, Canada, France, Ukraine and Australia.

Wholesale wheat inflation jumped to 14 percent in March , the highest in 63 months. The last time wholesale wheat inflation was higher was in December 2016. India exported wheat worth $177 million and $473 million in March and April, respectively, sources said.





