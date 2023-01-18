 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
What's the recipe for India's fast economic growth? Raghuram Rajan shares his insights at WEF, Davos

Moneycontrol.com
Jan 18, 2023 / 11:01 AM IST

Raghuram Rajan said higher commodity prices could pose a risk for India as the CAD is higher and core inflation is still something to worry about.

Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan said too much of investments have been made in making chips globally.

Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan said India should use its G20 presidency to push for greater openness towards service exports. He cautioned against too much investments happening globally in chip making which could lead to a glut. Rajan also highlighted potential risks for India’s economy as China opens up.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18 at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Rajan said that one of the areas that can be beneficial for India to boost growth are more services exports.

“One of the places we are doing quite well at this point is in our service exports. And if the world was more open to globalisation and if we could use the g20 presidency to push for greater openness towards service exports and there are many impediments to service exports many more so than manufacturing exports. That could be something very beneficial for Indian growth.”

He added that services exports face more impediments than manufacturing exports.

On the rush to make investments in chips, he said the world doesn’t need so many chips and it shows a lack of trust between countries as everyone wants to secure themselves by focusing on domestic manufacturing.

“A tremendous amount of investment has gone into chip making. The world doesn’t need so many chips, you go from nothing to a real huge glut. But every country thinks it’s important for its security. That’s an example where the lack of trust between countries creates over investment in certain areas.”