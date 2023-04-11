 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
What’s on World Bank, IMF’s spring meetings' agenda

Moneycontrol News
Apr 11, 2023 / 01:34 PM IST

The meetings will also include the third ministerial roundtable discussion on Ukraine’s medium-term needs, essential recovery and reconstruction projects, and areas of international collaboration

The annual Spring Meetings organized by the World Bank Group and International Monetary Fund in Washington DC are taking place this week

The meetings come in a world still riven by war and recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic, amid rising economic and financial stability concerns. Uncertainties and risks weigh heavy on the global economy.

While stubborn inflation and slower growth effects all, it is hurting the poor the most. Record-high debt is holding back developing countries, and the effects of climate change are threatening lives and livelihoods around the world.

