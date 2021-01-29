MARKET NEWS

What we can expect from Economic Survey 2021

Economic Survey 2021: Economy watchers will be closely looking at official numbers presented in the document as it will help forecast what’s in store for the coming year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moneycontrol News
January 29, 2021 / 12:32 PM IST
Representative image

The Economic Survey 2020-21 will be tabled in Parliament on January 29 when the Budget Session begins. Traditionally, the survey is tabled a working day before the presentation of the Union Budget, which will happen on February 1.

The documents will put out an estimation of the progress made by India’s economy during the previous year. The survey document also includes forecasts which are carefully watched by observers.

The Economic Survey is authored by Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) Krishnamurthy Subramanian and his team.

Read: Economic Survey Explained | Growth, recovery, pain points, what to watch out for and other things you need to know

Here is what to expect from the Economic Survey document:

It is likely to include details and outcomes of government policies and schemes during the previous 12-month period.

The document will give details about what can be expected on the economic front in the months and years to come.

The novel coronavirus pandemic-triggered lockdown battered the economy in 2020. While there have been strong signs of economic recovery, most experts agree that there’s a long way to go. Thus, commentary on economic indicators such as the agricultural output, factory production, infrastructure, inflation, foreign trade and jobs, among others, will be keenly watched.

Economy watchers will also be closely looking at official numbers presented in the Economic Survey document as it will help forecast what’s in store for the coming year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on Budget 2021 and the Economic Survey release
TAGS: #Business #Economic Survey #Economic Survey 2021 #Economy #India
first published: Jan 29, 2021 08:10 am

