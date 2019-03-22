App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Mar 22, 2019 12:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

What US Fed's dovish stance on interest rate means for Dalal street

With higher inflows into the country, Indian stocks may do well as the lure of riskier Emerging Market assets grows

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The US Federal Reserve on March 20 indicated there might not be any more interest rate hikes this year will. The development is in stark contrast to the central bank's previous stance which indicated two possible hikes in 2019.

“Patient means that we see no need to rush to judgment. It may be some time before the outlook for jobs and inflation calls clearly for a change in policy,” said Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve in a pres conference.

While the policy statement received positive feedback from the Wall Street, let us delve into what it means for the Indian financial market.

The decision means no more strengthening of dollar against the other currencies. US dollar, among other major currencies, plummeted following the March 20 policy decision.

related news

This may further benefit rupee, which is currently on a roll amid strong foreign capital inflows.

"This is positive news for the rupee which will appreciate on this score. However a lot depends on how the other factors turn out such as current account deficit and capital flows. Movement in oil prices would hold the clue here," said Care Ratings in its latest report.

This also augurs well for FPI flows into India, especially in debt, and the present wave of positive inflows is expected to continue for some more time.

With higher inflows into the country, Indian stocks may do well as the lure of riskier Emerging Market assets grows.

The policy decision may open a window for Indian companies to raise funds through external commercial borrowings.

"Lower interest rates in the US would be useful for ECBs where companies can continue to leverage this market under a stable forex currency regime. This window can be used more by Indian companies depending on the interest rate spread between foreign and Indian markets. As interest rates in India are poised only downwards, overall cost of funding may be expected to go down," said Care Ratings.

The Indian central bank, Reserve Bank of India, will now take a decision on its benchmark rates keeping in mind the US Fed decision.
First Published on Mar 22, 2019 12:17 pm

tags #Economy #India #Jerome Powell #markets #US #US Federal Reserve

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Bahujan Samaj Party Releases First List of 11 Candidates for Lok Sabha ...

MPs Who Kept Stirring Communal Pot in UP West Find Place in BJP’s Li ...

How a 90s British-Asian Comedy Got 'Chuddies' Added to the Oxford Dict ...

Facebook May Have Fixed the Password Debacle, But Here is What You Sho ...

Hyundai Motor India Teases Upcoming QXi Compact SUV in a Video

IPL 2019 | Prefer Dealing in Boundaries When Batting With Narine: Lynn

India to Begin Campaign Against Japan in Sultan Azlan Shah Cup

KCR's Daring Bid For Lok Sabha Polls: 10 New Candidates Make it to Lis ...

'John Wick: Chapter 3- Parabellum': New Trailer Brings Out New Threats ...

In Kerala, BJP eyes Sabarimala advantage against Pinarayi Vijayan's CP ...

Jacinda Ardern – and why we need more women in politics

UK PM Theresa May gets two-week Brexit reprieve from impatient EU

Union minister Smriti Irani to take on Rahul Gandhi in Amethi again

First artificial intelligence Google Doodle features Bach

CNBC TV18 Market Live: Sensex turns flat, Nifty tests 11,500; OMCs, IT ...

Bank Nifty hits record high of 30,000; Axis Bank, Yes Bank lead

Market could see a small correction following a strong rally, says HDF ...

Morningstar ranks Reliance Large as the best large-cap equity fund for ...

Defending Hinduism emerges as major occupation for men in western Utta ...

Facebook employees had access to 600mn passwords stored in plain text, ...

Delhi Crime: Netflix series based on 2012 gangrape case is brutal and ...

L&T’s Mindtree stake buy: SEBI, govt must protect tech firm’s smal ...

EU leaders extend Britain's Brexit lifeline, offer new 12 April deadli ...

BJP CEC meet again today, second list of candidates including those fo ...

Understanding mental illness: The all-consuming nature of anxiety, and ...

Beyond Holi ke rang: How the idea of colour has come to define Indian ...

Euro 2020 qualifiers: Eden Hazard inspires Belgium to win over Russia; ...

Say what! Tamilrockers target Akshay Kumar’s Kesari, leak full print ...

Salman Khan clears the air on his entry into politics

Kesari box office collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar’s latest patriotic ...

DJ Snake’s Holi concert in Mumbai sees Jacqueline Fernandez, Nora Fa ...

Delhi Crime: Shefali Shah's Netflix drama on 2012 gang rape is dire bu ...

Game of Thrones actor Emilia Clarke opens up on her ordeal of survivin ...

IPL 2019: Five newcomers we are excited to see on the pitch

Serena Williams opens up on losing her sister in gun violence and her ...

Roar of The Lion Review: MS Dhoni leads you through rebuilding Chennai ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.