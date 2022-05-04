What to watch as Federal Reserve releases decision

The Federal Reserve will decide on a plan for pulling back its economic support Wednesday, likely raising its policy interest rate by a half percentage point and announcing a strategy for shrinking its massive bond holdings.

Those two policies, working together, would amount to a rapid withdrawal of monetary help — a sign that the central bank is getting serious about cooling down the economy and job market as rapid inflation persists and as officials grow nervous that it could become more permanent.

While central bankers have made clear that big moves are on the table at their two-day policy meeting, which concludes Wednesday, there will still be plenty to watch in the details when the policy statement is released at 2 p.m. Eastern time and during the news conference scheduled for 2:30 p.m. with Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

— Interest rates: The Fed lifted interest rates in March for the first time since 2018, moving them up by a quarter of a percentage point. If central bankers adjust them by half a percentage point at this meeting, it would be the largest increase since 2000 — and there may be more to come. Economists are watching for signs in the Fed’s post-meeting statement or in Powell’s remarks that might confirm whether the Fed is likely to make half-point increases in June and July, as many investors expect.

The other wild card when it comes to rates? Whether an even bigger move is possible. James Bullard, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, has suggested that a 0.75 percentage point increase could be warranted. His colleagues have yet to get on board, and some have said they would not favor such a large move.

Still, several have signaled that they want to take rates above 2% by the end of the year, a more aggressive path than they had been suggesting as recently as March.

— Balance sheet: The Fed swelled its balance sheet holdings to nearly $9 trillion as it bought government-backed bonds amid the pandemic. Now, it is preparing to begin to allow its assets to expire without reinvesting them, so that its balance sheet will start to shrink. That will push up longer-term borrowing costs like mortgage rates and will likely take some vigor out of the stock market.

Wall Street will be looking for details on how quickly that will happen. J.P. Morgan expects officials to allow up to $60 billion in Treasury debt and $35 billion in mortgage debt to expire each month. Investors will also be attuned to any hints that the Fed might actually sell mortgage securities — something it has hinted could be a possibility down the road.

— Soft landing: The question on everyone’s mind is whether the Fed can manage to temper rapid inflation without causing a recession. The central bank’s preferred price index climbed 6.6% in the year through March, more than three times the Fed’s goal for inflation of 2% on average over time.

Economists are hoping that supply chains will disentangle and allow price increases for goods like cars and couches to fade. But with wages, rents and restaurant bills also climbing, it could take time to wrestle annual price increases down to the central bank’s target. And interest rates are a blunt tool for a maneuver as delicate as slowing down the economy without causing it to shrink.

“The Fed’s theory of the case remains that inflation will, to a substantial degree, recede on its own without their having to crush the economy to make that happen,” David Wilcox, a former top Fed economist who now heads U.S. economic research at Bloomberg Economics, said in an email.

Controlling inflation without causing a downturn is likely to take luck and skill, officials often acknowledge.

— What will this feel like? The Fed’s moves will take some time to trickle out through the economy, but there are a few places to watch for the early signs. Mortgage rates have already moved up, which could cool down the housing market. Stock prices have wobbled as the Fed has signaled that cheap money will be less abundant.

As businesses find it more expensive to fund expansions and as consumer demand for housing, cars and other purchases that require financing declines, that could begin to slow other parts of the economy: most critically, the job market. While workers are in hot demand right now, the Fed is aiming to reduce breakneck hiring to a more sustainable pace in an effort to slow wage growth and prevent pay and prices from feeding on one another.

“That is going to feel different,” said Karen Dynan, a former Treasury Department chief economist now at Harvard. “That is what the Fed is deliberately trying to do: restrain this labor shortage.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

By Jeanna Smialek

c.2022 The New York Times Company