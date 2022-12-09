 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

What to expect from Indian markets in 2023 as performance cools

Bloomberg
Dec 09, 2022 / 06:50 AM IST

That’s the consensus from analysts and strategists, who also expect the rupee to underperform emerging-market currencies broadly and the nation’s bonds to benefit from inclusion in major global indexes.

RBI

Indian stocks that offered a refuge from losses that plagued global equity investors in 2022 look set to lose momentum next year as sky-high valuations weigh on market enthusiasm.

That’s the consensus from analysts and strategists, who also expect the rupee to underperform emerging-market currencies broadly and the nation’s bonds to benefit from inclusion in major global indexes.

If there is some recovery in global growth and sentiment, over “6-12 months some of these markets that have become oversold may do better than India because India has outperformed so much in the last 18 months,” said Hiren Dasani, managing director at Goldman Sachs Asset Management. “But in the medium term India will do much better because of the compounding opportunity of growth.”

Here’s what to expect from Indian markets in 2023:

Valuation Challenge

While India has been a standout market this year, with the NSE Nifty 50 Index up above 7%, compared to an 18% slump in global stocks, it remains the most expensive in Asia. Strategists at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said they this means Indian’s equity market performance will likely slip behind China and Korea next year.