App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Apr 02, 2019 01:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

What SC quashing RBI's February 12 circular means for banks, companies and IBC

Defaulting promoters now have some breathing space for restructuring loans.

Madhuchanda Dey
Whatsapp

The Supreme Court’s (SC) judgement quashing RBI’s 12th February circular has come as a bolt from the blue. The circular was aimed at early recognition and resolution of stressed assets and making the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC) pivotal in the entire framework.

Post the February 12 circular, all pre-existing categorization of standard stressed assets – SDR, S4A, CDR restructuring, and flexible restructuring under 5:25 scheme stood abolished, leaving IBC as the only resolution mechanism.

Prior to the 12th February circular, the Banking Regulation Act was amended and under Section 35AA, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) got the authority to direct banks to initiate insolvency resolution process in respect of a default, under the provision of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), 2016.

Before assessing the probable impact of the SC judgement, it is important to understand the nuances of RBI’s February 12 circular.

related news

RBI’s February 12 circular

The circular directed banks to identify incipient stress in loan accounts immediately on default, by classifying stressed assets as special mention accounts (SMA) as per the following categories, SMA-0 (1 to 30 days), SMA1 (31 to 60 days) and SMA-2 (61 to 90 days). Lenders were required to report SMA to Central Repository of Information on Large Credits (CRILC) on all borrower entities having aggregate exposure of Rs 5 crore and above on a monthly basis and all defaulting entities on a weekly basis.

While encouraging lenders to go for resolution, bankers felt that the conditions attached with the resolution plan (RP) were onerous. An RP was deemed to be ‘implemented’ only if the borrower entity was no longer in default with any of the lenders. For restructuring, the relevant documentation had to be completed by all lenders and the new capital structure had to get duly reflected in the books of all the lenders and the borrower.

For large accounts, post restructuring, the residual debt required independent credit evaluation by credit rating agencies authorised by the RBI.

For large accounts with aggregate exposure of over Rs 2000 crore, a reference day was set on March 1, 2018. If a resolution was not implemented within 180 days of the reference day or default day (if default day was later than reference day), lenders were required to file insolvency application under IBC within 15 days from the expiry of the said timeline.

Why the need for the February 12 circular?

Even in the face of mounting bad assets, banks were initially reluctant to refer even defaults to IBC and were resorting to different types of restructuring that in most cases made little sense. It neither nurtured the borrowing entity to health nor did it do any good to the lender except for postponing the problem.

The February 12 circular had put a definitive timeline by pushing defaulting cases to IBC. However, under the IBC framework, promoters cannot bid if he/she has furnished personal guarantee and if the period from default to admission into IBC exceeds one year. Section 29A under IBC virtually closed the doors of defaulting promoters to gain access to their companies.

Section 29A was introduced to ensure that persons who were responsible for the default of a company, or certain undesirable persons, did not acquire or regain control of a company by participating in the resolution process.

It is interesting to note that recently the Supreme Court has upheld all provisions of IBC including Section 29A, but it has quashed the February 12 circular.

The way forward

What this essentially means is that banks have more time to restructure a loan. However, the Supreme Court judgement doesn’t prevent a bank from referring a defaulter to IBC should it wish to do so.

For a defaulting promoter, it perhaps gives more time to enter into a restructuring arrangement with the lender without the onerous timeline of 180 days. For companies that have been impacted by adverse macro developments, this could provide some respite.

Finally, while the first list of NCLT cases has met with reasonable success, the same cannot be generalised for the long list of stressed companies. Many of them would be without tangible assets to find takers and for many smaller companies, there would be no takers beyond the promoter, as the real value of the business is best understood by the promoter. The normal IBC route would have resulted in liquidation of many smaller firms, with the attendant impact on jobs.

Whether the SC judgement provides a genuine breather remains to be seen. The follow-up action from RBI, should it come out with fresh guidelines on resolution and restructuring outside the IBC, would be keenly awaited.
First Published on Apr 2, 2019 01:24 pm

tags #Business #Companies #moneycontrol analysis

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Throwback: When Curran Fanboyed Over Current Teammate Gayle

PUBG Tease New Moon Map, Level 4 Armour And More

Congress Promises Probe Into Modi Govt's Rafale Deal, Leader Says It W ...

BJD Govt did not Cooperate, Chowkidar Transformed Odisha with Central ...

What Were The Pro-BJP and Pro-Congress Pages Actually Posting on Faceb ...

Malaysia Open: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth Shoulder India’s Hopes as ...

Second Woman Says Former US VP Biden Touched Inappropriately, Rubbed N ...

Garibi Par Vaar, 72 Hazaar: Highlights of Rahul Gandhi’s Top Promise ...

Mamata Advances Campaign Schedule to Take on PM Modi Head-on in North ...

Rahul Gandhi releases Congress manifesto titled 'Will Deliver'; focuse ...

RBI's February 12 circular, explained

WhatsApp unveils 'Checkpoint Tipline', to curb fake news ahead of Lok ...

Why leading an airline in India requires unique management capabilitie ...

RBI's new bank exposure norms: Here's what experts have to say

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex edges higher, Nifty tests 11,700; auto, ...

HSBC bets big on Biocon, expects biosimilar sales to rise in US, EU ma ...

Power stocks surge after SC quashes RBI's February 12 circular on stre ...

Godrej Properties rallies 9% after 'best-ever' quarterly sales perform ...

Rahul Gandhi's Kerala contest is without farce of Sonia's 1999 Bellary ...

Kiren Rijiju's attempt to rescue citizenship bill and NRC ends up mudd ...

Supreme Court strikes down RBI's 12 February circular on bankruptcy pr ...

Britain rejects Theresa May's Brexit plan again, Cabinet to hold marat ...

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Super Deluxe, Majili: I'm in a space now where ...

Premier League: Arsenal move into third place after Aaron Ramsey, Alex ...

In 'Run From These Slave Traders', Ramanand Sagar writes of women with ...

Inside 'Baraf': The ice industry at Sassoon Docks which keeps Mumbai's ...

Apple iPhone 7 to now be 'Assembled in India' with OEM maker Wistron, ...

JOHN ABRAHAM: ON RAW AND WAR

Exclusive: Producer Dhananjayan mourns director Mahendran's demise, sa ...

Irrfan Khan papped at the airport and his face is uncovered

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin play a prank only to be slammed on so ...

Happy Birthday Ajay Devgn: Kajol reveals that her otherwise intense hu ...

Mahendran, the National Award winning director and actor passes away a ...

Parineeti Chopra’s ‘khala’ moment with Sania Mirza’s son is to ...

Ajay Devgn’s fan base will rise this year, predicts ganesha
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.