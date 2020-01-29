What is a good way to run an Audit Committee?

As concerns mount about financial reporting oversight globally, audit committees are increasingly emerging as the first line of defence for shareholders, regulators and other stakeholders. Yet, the working of most such committees is cloaked in mystery.

Finance veteran and former CFO at Genpact, Vivek N Gour shares his formula to get it right.

Gour led the audit committee at MakeMyTrip for nine years till 2019. In an earlier avatar, Gour was CEO and MD at Airworks Group, India’s largest maintenance, repair and overhaul company. Trustee on the Board of two non-profits, he brings the combined sagacity of all these roles to his current job as chair of the audit panels at four companies including IndiaMART InterMESH, Affle.com, ASK Investment Managers and Cyient.

He credits American company, GE for introducing him to the nuances of the working of audit committees. "I had the benefit of seeing how they were run in General Electric 20 years ago," he said.

Edited excerpts:

A: Prior to the quarterly board meeting, I have an independent one-on-one meeting with the internal auditor and then the statutory auditor. Nobody from the company or the audit firm is present for these meetings.

If there is something that they need to tell on which they are unhappy with, or are browbeaten on, or they have a doubt on, then that is the time for that conversation.

Next, I have a formal meeting with the CFO and his team on all their numbers and last two internal audit reports. And of course, the notes to the statutory audits that have been closed. I have a similar meeting with the entire statutory audit team.

So before the Audit Committee meeting, I have already had 3-4 meetings. Normally that work starts about two days before the Board meeting because earlier than that the numbers themselves are not ready and the audit is still being done.

A: The audit committee proper may meet on the same day as the Board (meeting) or the day before. It would typically be a two or three hour affair where the whole audit committee goes through a private meeting with the statutory auditor. Then we meet with the CFO where we walk through the numbers. Then we meet with the internal auditor as a whole group.

Then we have a session only with the CFO where we provide feedback on items that the CFO needs to look at and report back to the committee the next time.

This is followed by a session with only the audit committee board members where I share with them all the discussions I have had in my prep meetings -- stuff which came up, things we can ignore or we need to focus on, things that need to be driven. Neither the CFO nor the auditors are present for this meeting.

A: After the full audit committee meeting comes the Board meeting. Invariably, what happens is that where compliance, governance and numbers are concerned the Audit Committee is doing most of the heavy lifting for the Board.

In all the Boards, I always invite all other directors to join the Audit Committee if they have the time. And many of them do, especially if it is a finance-oriented organisation. Not everyone joins in because many members cannot come the day before. So that is the process that I follow in an audit committee.

A: A practice which a lot of people follow is making notes because you will not remember every point that was discussed in the following quarter. That is a good way to follow up with people in the subsequent quarter.

When people know that you will flip back three quarters, then what gets measured gets done. So then the CFO, the company secretary and the controller know that I might pull up a matter from four quarters ago and ask if they have closed the issue. It helps them also to stay on their toes.

A: Today, directors are very, very conscious that very serious liabilities could be on their head if things go seriously wrong or if some big fraud was to come about in the organisation that they could not rectify, control or resolve. In terms of being conscious of the role of the director, India has moved a lot in the last 10-12 years.A: (laughs) Yes, I agree with you.A: For someone without practice and knowledge, it can be a deterrent. For sure.A: Yes, especially if you are going to be on the audit committee whether as a chair or a member. Audit committee by far is the most complex of Board committees. And in case of non-banking (finance) companies or a banking company it is infinitely more complex.

Even today the fees paid by most companies are quite paltry, though some of the larger companies have started doing better.

This is not something where the fee can compensate for the risk. The risk can be infinite if something really went wrong.