    What Indians feel about inflation: 7 in 10 households see over 10% rise in monthly expenses

    The LocalCircles study indicated that 55 per cent of households anticipate another 10 per cent increase in their expenses due to higher oil prices in the next three months

    Moneycontrol News
    May 26, 2022 / 10:56 AM IST

    Seven in 10 households saw monthly costs rise over 10 percent in the last three months with the average increase being over 15 percent, said a survey by community platform LocalCircles. 

    More than 12,000 households participated in the survey covering 323 districts and receiving 23,500 responses. The study indicated that 55 per cent of households anticipate another 10 per cent increase in their expenses due to higher oil prices in the next three months.

    "Given the geopolitical situation, the constrained supplies of several commodities, the Covid-19 pandemic, and the overall condition of the economy, 55% of Indian households surveyed anticipate their monthly expenses to rise by over 10% in the next three months," the report said.

    "The central and state governments must evaluate how relief equivalent to at least Rs 10 per litre can be given with a combination of taxes such that the negative impact of rising fuel prices on household budgets can be reduced to a certain extent," it added.

    India's Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation rate reached 7.79 per cent in April, the highest level in eight years.

    Moneycontrol News
    first published: May 26, 2022 09:05 am
