HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

What does strength in dollar index mean for Indian equities?

Anubhav Sahu & Neha Gupta   •

If one looks at the performance over the past two decades, the link between the dollar index and the Nifty is not very clear

(Representational image: Shutterstock)
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
  The Dollar index (DXY) has traditionally been one of the barometers for “risk on” and “risk off” phases in the market. Its current uptrend started in May ’21 as economic recovery appeared on track following the slowing of the Covid pandemic. This led to the beginning of the gradual withdrawal of monetary accommodation. However, since Feb ’22, just before the Ukraine war, it started rising sharply as the US monetary policy became increasingly hawkish to tame inflation. Global markets...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers