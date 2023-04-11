 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
We’ve all been way too accepting of inflation

Bloomberg
Apr 11, 2023 / 06:32 PM IST

It’s time customers push back against price increases. Corporate profits shouldn’t grow at the expense of the economy.

An increase in core inflation is poised to drive the Federal Reserve to continue its most aggressive series of interest rate hikes in decades.

When inflation took off in the 1960s, people didn’t just grumble about rising prices — they protested in front of local stores. It’s time this generation of consumers push back harder against unnecessary price increases. Doing so might help avoid more destructive interest rate hikes.

Happily, the anti-inflation movement seems to be gaining steam.

The chief economist of UBS Global Wealth Management, Paul Donovan, is an unlikely revolutionary. In a recent note on how corporate profits have stoked inflation, he proposed a radical-sounding solution: a consumer rebellion against unfair price hikes. “Convincing consumers not to passively accept price increases is a potentially faster and less destructive way of reversing profit-margin-led inflation,” he wrote.

The women-led grocery store boycotts of the 1960s in the US were ultimately unsuccessful, and inflation was only stamped out years later by the Federal Reserve hiking interest rates to punishing levels. But today’s consumers have a far more effective tool than placards — social media.