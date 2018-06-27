Western Railway records 220% rise in sale of mobile tickets after campaign

The Western Railway today said it has witnessed a 220 per cent rise in the sale of train tickets booked through UTS mobile ticketing application after a 10-day long awareness drive held recently to promote the use of this app.

The WR had conducted the awareness drive at its 12 key stations- Churchagte, Dadar, Bandra, Vile Parle, Andheri, Malad, Kandivali, Borivali, Mira Road, Bhayandar, Nalasopara and Virar- between June 11 and 20, an official said.

"In order to promote the sale of mobile tickets through our UTS mobile application, our staff conducted the awareness drive. We are happy to inform that the drive resulted in 220 per cent rise in daily users as compared to the average in April 2017-March 2018," Ravinder Bhakar, chief spokesperson of the WR said.

As part of the drive, the railway staff convinced the commuters at the ticket window to switch over to the mobile ticketing app.

Its main objective was to encourage more people to use the ticketing app, Bhakar said adding that the WR had launched UTS mobile application in August 2015.

"Through this app, all unreserved and season tickets can be booked and it also has options for both paperless and paper ticket (through ATVM or booking window)," Bhakar said.