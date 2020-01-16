Western Asset Management cuts Indian bond holdings over CAA, Kashmir: Report

Western Asset Management Co has lowered its India bond holdings due to the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and tensions in Kashmir, Bloomberg reported.

The company is transferring some of its Indian government bond holdings to Chinese and Malyasian debt, Desmond Soon, Head of its Investment Management for Asia ex-Japan, told Bloomberg.

However, the bonds manager, an affiliate of Legg Mason, is currently 'overweight' on Indian bonds.

It feels that protests over the controversial CAA may have temporarily taken the government’s attention away from economic reforms. “It certainly distracts Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government from making the necessary economic policy and reform to focus on the economy,” Soon told Bloomberg, adding: “We are in the process of reducing India somewhat.”

Foreign holdings in Indian sovereign bonds have slipped to their lowest in three years, the report said.

Global funds are exiting Indian bonds because over the weakening economic scenario, and because the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) might not cut interest rate for a few months, the article quotes Ek Pon Tay, Portfolio Manager for Emerging-Market Fixed-Income at BNP Paribas Asset Management as saying.