West Bengal trying to develop eco-system for content creation

The West Bengal government is working on developing an infrastructure and allied eco-system for creation of content which would drive the economy in future, a senior official said on July 3.

"Content will be in demand in the future. The government is trying to create an infrastructure and the required eco- system for creation of content as well as product development", Additional Chief Secretary (IT and Electronics), Debashis Sen said at a seminar organised by ICC here.

He said the West Bengal Electronics Industry Development Corporation (Webel), a nodal agency for the state government for the Electronics & IT industry, has also tied up with an animation academy which is in existence for one year and the first batch will pass out on July 19.

They have learnt content creation during the period, he said.

"The next billion users will move the economy in the fields of leisure, games, movies, entertainment and other things," he said.

Mentioning that IT professional from West Bengal residing elsewhere such as Bangalore and abroad were doing wonders, Sen said, "In this context, the West Bengal government has now decided to create cluster-based development in the form of Silicon Valley hub, Fintech hub and IT parks."

The government had also decided to introduce IT and digital education from Class 1 for the creation of an environment and an eco-system which would bring back the glory of the state, Sen added.