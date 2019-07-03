App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Days hours minutes

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2019 02:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

West Bengal trying to develop eco-system for content creation

The government had also decided to introduce IT and digital education from Class 1 for the creation of an environment and an eco-system which would bring back the glory of the state, Debashis Sen added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The West Bengal government is working on developing an infrastructure and allied eco-system for creation of content which would drive the economy in future, a senior official said on July 3.

"Content will be in demand in the future. The government is trying to create an infrastructure and the required eco- system for creation of content as well as product development", Additional Chief Secretary (IT and Electronics), Debashis Sen said at a seminar organised by ICC here.

He said the West Bengal Electronics Industry Development Corporation (Webel), a nodal agency for the state government for the Electronics & IT industry, has also tied up with an animation academy which is in existence for one year and the first batch will pass out on July 19.

Close

They have learnt content creation during the period, he said.

"The next billion users will move the economy in the fields of leisure, games, movies, entertainment and other things," he said.

Mentioning that IT professional from West Bengal residing elsewhere such as Bangalore and abroad were doing wonders, Sen said, "In this context, the West Bengal government has now decided to create cluster-based development in the form of Silicon Valley hub, Fintech hub and IT parks."

The government had also decided to introduce IT and digital education from Class 1 for the creation of an environment and an eco-system which would bring back the glory of the state, Sen added.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 3, 2019 02:09 pm

tags #Economy #India #Politics

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.