you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2019 09:01 AM IST | Source: PTI

West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand to be major contributors in meeting 300 MT steel output target: Dharmendra Pradhan

"The eastern region of the country holds immense potential and a large part of steel production target as envisioned in National Steel Policy (NSP) 2017 will come from states like Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal," a statement issued by Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) quoted the steel minister as saying.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal will contribute in a big way in meeting the ambitious 300 million tonnes (MT) steel production target, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said. The government has set a target to ramp up the country's steel making capacity to 300 MT by 2030.

He also discussed plans for creation and development of steel clusters in the region as one of his priority areas, it said.

In a tweet, Pradhan who is on a three-day visit to Jharkhand, said his aim is to develop Bokaro as a steel hub.

During his visit, the minister visited the Bokaro Steel Plant and reviewed performance of the plant. He also went to SAIL's Gua mines, Kiriburu iron ore mines, Mehgahatuburu iron ore mine and Bolani mine, the statement said.

"Pradhan has also given directions to officials for further development of the mines to ensure iron ore supply security for SAIL steel plants," the statement added.

First Published on Aug 13, 2019 08:35 am

tags #Economy #India

