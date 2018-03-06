West Bengal keen to promote premium quality rice: Minister

Modi government is impressed by the success of Puducherry and Haryana

West Bengal is keen to promote production and marketing of its two premium quality rice-- 'Tulaipanji' and 'Gobindabhog', besides making the aromatic and nutritious black rice more popular, state Agriculture Minister Ashis Banerjee said.

Replying to the debate on budgetary demands for grants of his department in the state Assembly, Banerjee said a major decision has been taken in this regard following good response from people in different agriculture fairs.

The state government will work on the packaging and branding of rice to attract buyers in the domestic and global markets at a moderate price, the minister said.

'Tulaipanji' is traditionally grown in Uttar Dinajpur (Kaliaganj, Raiganj and Hemtabad). It is estimated that about 16,000 ton of Tulaipanji paddy is produced every year in two Dinajpur districts of the state.

It is a type of non-basmati, indigenous and aromatic rice. A key feature of it is that the grains can retain the aroma for around a year and beyond.

'Gobindobhog' is a small-grained aromatic rice, and is popular in the domestic market for its good quality.

Both 'Tulaipanji' and 'Gobindobhog' rice have received the prestigious GI tag, a mark of their specific geographical location or point of origin.

The black rice of Bengal is also going to make a place in the market because of its anti-cancer attributes, Banerjee said.

The black rice is currently grown across nine districts of the state.

Elaborating on various programmes to improve the standard of living of farmers, Banerjee said their earnings in the state have increased from about Rs 91,000 per annum in 2010-11 to Rs 2,40,000 per annum in 2015-16.

Besides, facilities like Kisan Credit Card and old-age pension have also make lives of farmers more secured and improved in the state, he said.

In recognition of its achievements, the state has bagged the Centre's 'Krishi Karman Award' for the last five years at a stretch, the minister added.